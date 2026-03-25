Sugary drinks are a killer: a 20% tax would save lives and rands in South Africa

Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular conditions account for over 70% of global deaths annually .

In South Africa, non-communicable diseases cause more than half of all deaths . Diabetes ranks as the second leading cause after tuberculosis .

A major contributor to rising diabetes rates is the high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, including cooldrinks.

The World Health Organization recommends a tax of at least 20% on sugary drinks as an effective tool to help reduce consumption and curb related health risks.

South Africa introduced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, officially known as the Health Promotion Levy , in 2018.

The tax applies at R0.0221 ($0.0012) per gram of sugar beyond a 4g/100ml threshold, amounting to an 8% of final selling price. The tax has increased slightly since it was introduced, but not in line with inflation. The Health Promotion Levy therefore falls short of the original 20% target as industry pressure led to a watered-down version of it.