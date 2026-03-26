Hair loss & transplants in India: Costs, risks, recovery, and expert tips to avoid botched procedures

While hair loss has become an increasingly common concern across age groups, it has led to a sharp rise in demand for treatments such as FDA-approved medications like minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia), alongside procedures, namely platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, hair transplantation, microneedling, and low-level laser therapy.

This demand is equally fuelled by social media influence, growing affordability, and wider accessibility. But with this boom, it is crucial to separate medical necessity from cosmetic impulse and to address concerns around safety, proper diagnosis, and the risk of botched procedures.

To understand the science, myths, and realities behind hair loss and the surge in hair loss treatments and procedures, we speak with Dr. Gaurav Garg, dermatologist and hair expert and founder at Dermalife, and Dr. Satish Bhatia, a board-certified dermatologist practising at the Indian Cancer Society in Mumbai.