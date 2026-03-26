Hair loss & transplants in India: Costs, risks, recovery, and expert tips to avoid botched procedures

While hair loss has become an increasingly common concern across age groups, it has led to a sharp rise in demand for treatments such as FDA-approved medications like minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia), alongside procedures, namely platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, hair transplantation, microneedling, and low-level laser therapy.
This demand is equally fuelled by social media influence, growing affordability, and wider accessibility. But with this boom, it is crucial to separate medical necessity from cosmetic impulse and to address concerns around safety, proper diagnosis, and the risk of botched procedures.
To understand the science, myths, and realities behind hair loss and the surge in hair loss treatments and procedures, we speak with Dr. Gaurav Garg, dermatologist and hair expert and founder at Dermalife, and Dr. Satish Bhatia, a board-certified dermatologist practising at the Indian Cancer Society in Mumbai.
Importance of a proper diagnosis
While there are multiple treatments and procedures available, proper diagnosis becomes the first and most important step towards the journey of hair regrowth. Many patients might not even need an invasive hair loss treatment, but lack of right consultation, evaluation and diagnosis can lead to wrong decisions.
Talking about the foundation of any treatment, Dr. Bhatia says, “Consult thoroughly before opting for surgery. Ensure proper diagnosis, blood work, and realistic expectations.” He stresses, "A hair transplant is the last step; non-surgical options like PRP, stem cell therapy, laser treatments, and medications should be considered first.”
Dr. Garg concurs, “Many patients can actually be managed with medication alone; a transplant is not always necessary.” He adds that a simple indicator could be if the scalp skin is visible due to gaps, then the transplantation may be considered. But the decision should always come after proper medical evaluation.
How lifestyle factors play a role
Your sedentary lifestyle could play a quiet but major role in hair loss. Eating processed foods, not keeping yourself physically active, and taking unnecessary and too much stress can all contribute to hair loss at a very young age.
“Sedentary habits affect metabolic activity, which can trigger hair loss. Poor diet also plays a major role. That’s why we often prescribe vitamins and minerals to address deficiencies. A balanced diet with protein, carbs, and vegetables, while avoiding junk food, can significantly improve hair quality,” says Dr. Garg.
All about hair transplant: Procedure, costs, longevity, recovery, success rate, and side effects
A hair transplant is done under local anaesthesia. The patient is awake, and only the scalp is numbed.” Dr. Garg elaborates, “We create tiny slits in the recipient area and extract grafts, usually using the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) technique, from the donor area at the back of the scalp. These grafts are then implanted into the prepared areas.” He adds that if scalp donor hair is insufficient, grafts can be taken from the beard or chest.
“This is possible with the FUE technique, which allows extraction without major cuts. ”Discussing costs, Dr. Garg explains, “Costs vary, but on average, a front-area transplant may cost around Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, while extensive procedures can go up to Rs. 2–3 lakh.” He adds, “Recurring costs are minimal, mainly medications like minoxidil to maintain blood flow and support growth.”
On longevity, he says, “In most cases, yes. Transplanted hair can last 10–25 years. However, hair loss is progressive, so new bald areas may develop over time, requiring additional procedures.”
Talking about the recovery period, Dr. Bhatia says, “Healing typically takes 3–6 weeks. Patients should avoid physical exertion for a few days, follow medication protocols, and use prescribed shampoos.” He further advises, “Swimming, helmets, and exposure to chemicals should be avoided initially to prevent infection or graft loss.” He adds, “Hair growth typically begins after 3 months.”
According to Dr. Bhatia, an ideal candidate would be a younger patient without underlying scalp conditions. “People with conditions like psoriasis or severe scalp inflammation may not be suitable.”
Dr. Bhatia states, “About 60–70% of patients are satisfied. Poor planning or overuse of grafts can lead to unnatural results.” He also outlines side effects: “Common side effects include swelling (oedema), redness and crusting, shock loss (temporary shedding), folliculitis (inflammation), and scarring (especially in older techniques).”
Signs of a botched hair transplant and its causes
Dr. Garg says, "Some of the key signs include an unnatural hairline, improper hair direction, visible gaps and low density, and overharvesting from the donor area, causing bald patches.” He cautions, “If the result looks unnatural or noticeable, it may require correction.”
According to Dr. Bhatia, “Failure is multifactorial. It can result from poor patient selection, underlying conditions like diffuse alopecia, poor graft handling, or an unhygienic clinical environment.” He adds, “Sometimes, grafts fail if kept outside the body too long, leading to dehydration.”
Choosing the right practitioner
Dr. Garg explains, “In India, only dermatologists and plastic surgeons are legally allowed to perform hair transplants. Patients should verify whether the doctor is registered with their state medical council.” He adds, “You can also check credentials through associations like the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL) or the National Medical Commission (NMC). Always verify qualifications before proceeding.”
As hair transplants continue to grow in popularity, experts stress that informed decisions, proper diagnosis, and choosing qualified professionals remain key to safe and effective outcomes.