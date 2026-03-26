Parks are sanctuaries but can also harbour disease – here’s how to protect yourself

Parks are vital public spaces. This is especially true if you’re a parent with energetic children, or an office worker searching for a peaceful lunch spot.

But parks are also ideal environments for infectious diseases to spread, particularly through critters who carry harmful pathogens. This is because, unlike other public spaces, they are designed to connect humans and nature.

There’s a long list of diseases that may be found in parks. They range from those caused by direct contact with infected animals to others spread by mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Some of these diseases cause only mild symptoms, while others can have severe or life-long consequences.

Our new study looks at how we interact with parks and green spaces, and how this may increase our exposure to disease.

The good news is, there are ways we can reduce this risk.

What's the link between parks and diseases?

If you regularly visit parks, our research suggests there are several factors that may increase your exposure to disease. Here are three.

Domestic pets

Our study shows domestic animals, such as cats and dogs, are a substantial disease threat. One reason is when they poo in parks and public gardens, they often contaminate soil and water sources.

Domestic pets may also carry roundworms, a long tube-shaped parasite that infects an animal’s intestines. Research suggests we often find more roundworms in parks where cats and dogs are present.

This is particularly dangerous for children under four. These young children often eat dirt, a common practice known as geophagy, which increases their risk of ingesting infected eggs that are commonly found in soil.