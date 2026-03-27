Study suggests Vitamin B3 can reduce fatty liver risk

Fatty liver disease has become increasingly common worldwide, on par with obesity, and is rising at an alarming rate. It is primarily driven by factors such as poor dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle. According to the American Liver Foundation, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) refers to the buildup of excess fat in liver cells not caused by alcohol.
This widely prevalent condition is also known as NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease). While it is normal for the liver to contain a small amount of fat, it is classified as fatty liver, or steatosis, when fat accounts for more than 5% to 10% of the organ’s total weight.
However, a new study by researchers at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, published in the latest edition of science journal ScienceDirect – Metabolism, has identified a promising way to prevent this high-risk disease.
Researchers involved in the South Korean study say that vitamin B3, a simple, affordable, and easily available nutrient, may help stop or even reverse liver damage. This could be important because there are currently very few direct treatments available for fatty liver disease.
What did researchers discover?
Scientists found a key reason why fatty liver develops. They identified a tiny molecule called microRNA-93 (miR-93). In people with fatty liver disease, this molecule is present in high levels. This molecule blocks an important protective gene called SIRT1.
SIRT1 helps the liver by: Breaking down fat reducing inflammation keeping the liver healthy. When miR-93 blocks SIRT1, fat starts building up in the liver. Over time, this leads to damage and scarring.
How does vitamin B3 help?
Researchers tested more than 150 compounds to see what could help. They found that vitamin B3 (also called niacin) worked best.
It helps by lowering miR-93 levels, allowing SIRT1 to function properly, and stopping the harmful process in the liver. In animal studies, vitamin B3 showed strong results:
Less fat in the liver
Better insulin sensitivity
Improved liver function
This discovery is a big deal because right now, doctors mainly treat fatty liver disease with diet changes, exercise, and weight loss. There are no widely available targeted medicines yet.
Symptoms and causes
People with diabetes, high cholesterol, or high triglycerides are more prone to developing a fatty liver. According to the reports, having a combination of these conditions is known as metabolic syndrome.
“Rapid weight loss and poor eating habits also may lead to MASLD. Certain medications may also increase one’s chances of developing MASLD. It is important to note, however, that some people develop fatty liver even if they do not have the most common risks,” according to the American Liver Foundation.
This research shows that a common vitamin might help fight one of the fastest-growing diseases in the world. However, more studies in humans are still needed. For now, experts advise that you should not self-medicate and always consult a doctor before taking supplements.
MASLD burden in India
MASLD is a major public health crisis in India, with an estimated overall prevalence of 36.3% to 38.6% among adults. The highest burden is in North India (up to 73.3%), with high severe fibrosis rates (F4) in states like Kerala.
According to studies, between 1990 and 2021, MASLD-related deaths in India increased from 7,920 to 15,110, indicating a significantly rising burden, which is closely linked to the country’s growing metabolic health crisis.
Recent findings from one of the recent studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research indicate that more than 70% of Indian adults are metabolically unhealthy, with conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidaemia that significantly increase the risk of fatty liver disease.
Although population-wide MASLD screening remains limited, India-specific research points to a wide prevalence range—from under 10% in some groups to over 50% in high-risk populations.
Here’s how you can include Vitamin B3 in your daily diet
Including vitamin B3-rich food in your daily diet isn’t tough. You might just have to make sure you do it enough and in the right proportion. According to NLM, the recommended dietary allowance for this nutrient is 16 mg per day for men and 14 mg per day for women. It is enough to meet the needs of approximately 98% of adults.
Some of the best sources of niacin or vitamin B3 are protein-rich foods like chicken breast, tuna, salmon, peanuts, avocado, brown rice, whole wheat, mushrooms, green peas, potatoes, and more. These sources are not only high in niacin but vitamin B6, vitamin B12, selenium and omega-3 fatty acids.