India’s anaemia crisis isn’t improving: Why are millions still affected?

It is the year 2026 and the goal to achieve a 50% reduction in anaemia by 2030 seems like a far-fetched dream. Anaemia has always been a major public health concern, but despite years of government programmes and awareness campaigns, young children, pregnant and postpartum women, and menstruating adolescent girls and women are still anaemic.

India’s goal to cut anaemia by 50%, aligned with World Health Assembly targets and the National Nutrition Mission, aims to reduce its prevalence among women of reproductive age, children and adolescents. Now extended to 2030 from the earlier 2025, it seeks to improve maternal health, lower neonatal mortality and strengthen human capital by tackling iron deficiency.

While anaemia is preventable and treatable, India’s fight against it is far from over, according to the latest national data.

What is anaemia and its symptoms?

It is a condition when your body produces lower than normal red blood cells (RBCs) or the haemoglobin concentration is less within them. The adequate amount of haemoglobin concentration needed to meet physiological needs depends on age, sex, geographical altitude at which the person lives, smoking habits and pregnancy status.

The right amount of haemoglobin concentration is crucial because it carries oxygen to the organs and tissues, and if there is not enough of it, there will be a decreased capacity of the blood reaching your organs and tissues.