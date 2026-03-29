Keeping Cool With Ayurveda

As temperatures rise and the sun grows harsher each day, Greeshma Ritu begins to test both body and mind. Staying cool, therefore, is not just about physical relief but about maintaining balance in every sense—physical, mental or even emotional. Ayurveda offers simple, time-tested guidance to navigate this intense season with ease and awareness.

Greeshma Ritu, the summer according to Ayurveda, follows Vasantha Ritu (spring), a time when Kapha dosha naturally increases in the body, often making it more prone to illness. Ayurveda recommends seasonal cleansing practices such as Vamana during this period. As spring transitions into summer, the sun begins to draw moisture from the earth. This leads to Kapha kshaya (depletion of Kapha) and Vata kopa (aggravation of Vata). As a result, the body becomes weaker and requires careful attention through proper aahara (diet) and vihara (lifestyle).

During summer, food choices play a key role in maintaining balance. Ayurveda suggests consuming foods that are swadu (sweet), sheetha (cool), and drava (liquid in nature). These help counteract the drying and heating effects of the season. Spicy, sour, and salty foods should be reduced, as they can increase internal heat. Similarly, intense physical activity should be replaced with mild exercises to avoid exhaustion. Alcohol and fermented drinks are also best avoided, as they can further disturb the body’s equilibrium.