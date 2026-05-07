Centre launches JANANI platform to strengthen maternal, child healthcare

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards strengthening maternal and child healthcare services in the country, the centre has launched JANANI, a service-oriented digital platform designed to comprehensively monitor and maintain digital health records of women during their reproductive age.

The platform, JANANI or Journey of Antenatal, Natal and Neonatal Integrated Care, aims to ensure seamless tracking of maternal and child health services, covering antenatal care, delivery preparedness, delivery, postnatal care, newborn care, home-based newborn and young child care, and family planning.

By enabling continuous monitoring and timely interventions, JANANI strengthens service delivery and ensures continuity of care at every stage.

Till date, JANANI has achieved 1.34 crore beneficiary registrations, over 30 lakh pregnant women registrations, more than 30 lakh Mother and Child Protection (MCH) cards generated, and over 1 lakh biometric verifications.

Developed as an upgraded version of the existing RCH portal, the platform creates a longitudinal health record by capturing key service delivery events across the continuum of care, Union Health Ministry officials said.

A key feature of JANANI is the introduction of QR-enabled digital Mother and Child Health (MCH) Cards, enabling portability and easy access to health records.

The platform also incorporates automated alerts for high-risk pregnancies, real-time dashboards for supervisory review, and due-list generation, enabling timely tracking, monitoring, and targeted interventions.

JANANI, which was launched at the recently concluded national summit on innovation and inclusivity - best practices shaping India’s health future, is designed with strong interoperability features, enabling integration with national platforms such as U-WIN and POSHAN.