Doctors explain deadly risks of post-Cesarean infections after Kota tragedy

Two women died and several others are battling kidney-related complications at Kota's New Medical College Hospital—a tragedy that underscores the importance of strict hygiene standards, timely monitoring, rapid response to warning signs and proper post-operative care in preventing maternal complications after C-sections, particularly post-surgical infections and sepsis.

At the said hospital, families continue their anxious wait as several women remain critical after undergoing cesarean deliveries. Some newborns, barely days old, are without their mothers’ care. Patients are reportedly undergoing dialysis and platelet transfusions, with a specialised medical team from Jaipur assisting in treatment.

Officials said seven women developed kidney failure after C-sections performed in the hospital’s gynecology ward on May 4. Among them, 28-year-old Payal died on May 5, followed by 20-year-old Jyoti on May 7. Another woman, Kiran, also reportedly developed kidney failure.

To understand the medical risks associated with cesarean deliveries, post-operative infections and the warning signs families should watch for, TNIE spoke to obstetricians and gynecologists, who stressed that while C-sections are often life-saving procedures, they remain major surgeries that require strict infection-control measures and close monitoring after delivery.