The Ayurvedic Axis of Life

As conversations around dementia, memory loss, and cognitive decline become increasingly common, Ayurveda offers an older but deeply layered understanding of the mind. Rather than viewing memory as an isolated function of the brain, Ayurveda understands cognition through the interconnected axis of prana–agni–manas or the vital energy, metabolic fire, and subtle mind that together sustain awareness, memory, retention, and emotional balance. When neurodegenerative disorders are affecting not only individuals but entire families, Ayurveda places equal emphasis on prevention, early awareness, and daily discipline.

The Prana-Agni-Manas axis

Cognition depends upon the harmonious relationship between the indriyas (sense organs), manas (mind), and chetana (consciousness). The senses gather information from the external world. It is processed through manas and conveyed to chetana. A healthy mind, therefore, becomes central to a healthy life.

The strength of manas depends on two essential forces—agni and prana. Agni, the metabolic fire, governs digestion and transformation within the body, while prana, the vital life force sustained through breathing, nourishes and stabilises the mind. Proper food habits maintain agni, and regulated breathing practices or pranayama help maintain prana.