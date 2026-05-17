The Japanese Rhythm of Walking

Somewhere between a leisurely stroll and an intense sprint lies a new viral walking trend. Promising the benefits of both with a lot more ease, the new walking method asks you to follow a rhythm: accelerate for a few minutes, slow down deliberately, and then return to the pace again. The method has recently been labelled online as “Japanese walking”, a term that has gained visibility across wellness platforms. Often presented as a simple, low-effort way to stay active, it’s something that fits easily into the wellness routines. But the method itself is not new to health faddists.

Derived from Interval Walking Training (IWT), a Japanese walking method particularly popular among the elderly population, it’s straightforward: alternate between three minutes of brisk walking and three minutes of slower recovery, repeated over a session. The objective is not steps, but variations.

“The viral trend is often marketed as a no-strain way to stay fit, but in reality, it is a form of interval walking that alternates between faster and slower paces,” explains Orthopedic Dr Akhilesh Rathi. Studies on interval walking programmes have shown that participants experienced improvements in aerobic capacity, muscle strength, and blood pressure control when compared to those following steady-paced walking routines. Some suggest up to 20 per cent higher improvements in fitness levels among interval walkers over time and significant improvements in cardiovascular fitness and leg strength.