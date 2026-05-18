The silent sodium threat behind rising hypertension in young adults

According to Dr M Rajesh, many Indians are consuming nearly double the amount of salt recommended for daily intake. “WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 g of salt per day in their diet. Excess sodium is associated with swelling in the feet,” he said. However, studies indicate that Indians consume nearly 8–11 grams daily, much of it unknowingly through packaged and processed foods.

Similarly, Prof P Manokar said that the growing burden of hypertension cannot be linked to stress alone. “The rising burden of hypertension in India cannot be attributed only to stress or genetics. Unnoticed sodium intake through processed food items, restaurant foods, pickled foods, sauces, instant food products, and baked goods is silently raising blood pressure among young adults,” he explained.

Doctors say the larger concern is that sodium is often hidden in foods that do not necessarily taste salty. Dr Rajesh described this as the biggest modern dietary challenge.