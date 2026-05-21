Infant advocacy group urges Centre to frame national guidelines on powdered formula use

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over ongoing global recalls of powdered infant formula linked to contamination by harmful bacteria and toxins that can cause life-threatening infections and severe illnesses, a leading infant care advocacy group on Thursday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to safeguard infant health and feeding safety.

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Protection Day, the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), a 35-year-old non-profit organisation working to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding in India, urged the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to develop a national guidance specifically on the use of powdered infant formula based on WHO guidance on safe preparation, storage, handling, and disposal of powdered infant formula feeds.

BPNI, which is part of the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), also said that the government should ensure that caregivers are clearly informed that powdered infant formula is not sterile including instructions for hygienic preparation and immediate discarding of leftover prepared feeds.

“Mandate clear front-of-pack statements that powdered infant milk substitutes and infant food products are not sterile. Develop and strengthen systems for surveillance, public alerts, and rapid response related to contamination and recalls of infant feeding products,” said BPNI, which has been notified as a child welfare NGO to initiate action under section 21(1) of the IMS Act for officially monitoring and implementing the Act since 1995.

They also said that since misleading marketing prevails in India and leads to unnecessary use of powdered formula in the hospitals, the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles, and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act 1992, and Amendment Act 2003 (IMS Act) so that unnecessary use of formula is curtailed.

“Issue an immediate advisory to all health facilities (both public and private), and health professionals/associations regarding these risks,” said a statement from BPNI, which also reiterated that breastfeeding remains the safest and most reliable source of infant nutrition, and thus needs to be protected, promoted and supported.

A sizable number of babies in India are fed with powdered infant milk substitutes and infant foods. Quoting the National Family Health Survey-5, BPNI said that 9.1% of babies in the breastfeeding group and 13.9% of babies in the non-breastfeeding group received infant formula.