Injectable cosmetic products not allowed under law: India’s drug regulator

NEW DELHI: The centre has said that no cosmetic product is permitted to be used as an injection by consumers, professionals and aesthetic clinics.
In a public notice, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has said that cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body.
The public notice issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, said that the manufacture and import of cosmetics for sale and distribution are regulated under the provisions of the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.
CDSCO said that cosmetics are only for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance of the human body.
The advisory comes in the wake of GLP-1 drugs, which are prescription drugs used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, and are increasingly being used for cosmetic purposes.
“Products supplied in the form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as an injection by consumer/professionals/aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed onto the human body,” said the notice, issued on May 18.
“As per the provisions of labelling, no cosmetic may purport or claim to purport or convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user of cosmetics, misleading claims. Further, no person shall alter, obliterate or deface any inscription or mark made or recorded by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of any cosmetic,” the notice added.
The list of generally not recognised as safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of lndian Standards.
The CDSCO warned that the use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, misleading claims on label, use of cosmetics for treatment and application of cosmetics through injection attracts violations of the said Act and Rules.
It further encouraged the public to report any such observation to the regulatory authority or to the State Licensing Authority.