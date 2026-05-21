Injectable cosmetic products not allowed under law: India’s drug regulator

NEW DELHI: The centre has said that no cosmetic product is permitted to be used as an injection by consumers, professionals and aesthetic clinics.

In a public notice, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has said that cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body.

The public notice issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, said that the manufacture and import of cosmetics for sale and distribution are regulated under the provisions of the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

CDSCO said that cosmetics are only for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance of the human body.

The advisory comes in the wake of GLP-1 drugs, which are prescription drugs used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, and are increasingly being used for cosmetic purposes.

“Products supplied in the form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as an injection by consumer/professionals/aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed onto the human body,” said the notice, issued on May 18.