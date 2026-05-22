How thyroid disorders impact women’s health

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck. Though tiny, it plays a key role in controlling several critical bodily functions by producing essential hormones. Specifically, the thyroid helps regulate energy distribution from food to various parts of the body and supports the growth and functioning of other organs.

When this gland functions irregularly, it can lead to various physical and mental health issues, including depression. Many women only suspect thyroid disease when they notice swelling or lumps in the neck, but it is very important to understand that not all thyroid swellings are dangerous.

Hyperthyroidism vs Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the gland produces excessive hormones, and it is common, especially among women. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland becomes underactive and fails to produce enough hormones. These conditions do not always originate within the thyroid gland itself; disorders of the pituitary gland can also trigger them.

Thyroid-related disorders

The primary causes of thyroid disorders include heredity, iodine deficiency, certain types of thyroid nodules, autoimmune responses, infections, radiation exposure, and disorders affecting the brain or pituitary gland.

In girls, thyroid imbalance can sometimes cause puberty and menstruation to begin either very early or very late. In some women, thyroid disorders may contribute to infertility, as both excessive and insufficient thyroid hormone production can affect ovulation.

If thyroid problems occur during pregnancy, they may affect the baby as well. Thyroid disorders may worsen in mothers after childbirth. Insufficient thyroid hormones can increase the risk of miscarriage or premature delivery.

Women with thyroid disorders may also experience irregular menstrual periods, sometimes even temporary cessation of periods or heavier or lighter bleeding patterns.

Thus, thyroid health plays an important role throughout every stage of a woman’s life. Excessive anxiety, anger, fear, and sadness can also occur due to thyroid imbalance.

What to look for

Many women feel they lump in the throat when they look in the mirror, but in people with a heavier body structure, it may not be easy to identify clearly. Special attention is needed if there is swelling in the lower part of the neck, difficulty swallowing food, or breathing problems.

Thyroid disorders are primarily confirmed through blood tests. The reassuring fact is that most thyroid diseases can be effectively controlled with medications. In cases where swelling or cancer is affecting the thyroid gland, surgical removal of the thyroid may be considered as a last resort.