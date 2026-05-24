Rebel Against the Heat Rashes

Delhi’s summer arrives not only with scorching heat and sticky humidity, but also with an explosion of itchy, irritated skin. Dermatology clinics begin seeing a familiar pattern: red bumps along the neck, rashes under tight clothing, and patients desperate for relief from relentless prickling and burning sensations. Commonly known as heat rash or prickly heat, miliaria is one of the most widespread skin conditions during Indian summers —and one of the most misunderstood. Let's understand it with few examples.
A college student preparing for entrance exams recently developed clusters of itchy bumps across her neck and upper back after spending long hours in a poorly ventilated room. Assuming it was an allergy, she applied thick creams suggested by friends. Instead of relief, the rash worsened. The heavy products further blocked sweat ducts, turning mild irritation into painful inflammation. Within days of proper treatment and simple cooling measures, her skin recovered completely.
Another patient, a 38-year-old IT professional who travelled daily in crowded metro trains, arrived with painful nodules in his underarms and groin. Tight synthetic shirts, constant sweating, and ignored early symptoms had aggravated the condition. Cases like these highlight how heat rash affects everyone—students, office-goers, children, and outdoor workers alike—when sweat gets trapped beneath the skin.
How does it happen to your skin?
Heat rash occurs when sweat ducts become blocked, preventing sweat from evaporating normally. The trapped sweat causes inflammation, leading to redness, tiny bumps, itching, and a prickling sensation. The mildest form, miliaria crystallina, appears as tiny clear blisters, while the more common miliaria rubra causes the classic itchy red rash associated with prickly heat. In severe cases, deeper blockages can produce larger, painful nodules.
Indian summers create ideal conditions for this problem. High temperatures, humidity, pollution, synthetic fabrics, and heavy skincare products all contribute to sweat gland blockage.
The rash commonly appears on the neck, chest, upper back, waistline, groin, and skin folds. In infants, the scalp and diaper area are often affected. Though heat rash is not contagious, constant scratching can damage the skin and lead to bacterial infections.Prevention is always more comfortable than cure. Treatment is usually simple.
Choose loose, breathable cotton or linen garments over synthetic fabrics.
Bathe immediately after heavy sweating or exercise.
Change out of damp clothes as soon as possible.
Avoid tight gym wear or occlusive clothing for long hours.
Keep living and sleeping spaces well-ventilated and cool.
Use only lightweight, gel-based or water-based skincare products.
Limit direct sun exposure between 12 noon and 4 PM.
For acne-prone or oily skin, be extra cautious as sweat mixed with heavy products can trigger both heat rash and breakouts. Minimal skincare works best during peak summer. Thick creams, oily moisturisers, and heavy body butters can worsen blockage. Lightweight, water-based lotions are safer choices. Calamine lotion and cold compresses often soothe itching effectively. In more severe cases, dermatologists may prescribe short courses of mild topical medications or anti-itch treatments.
Consult a dermatologist if the rash becomes painful, develops pus, spreads rapidly, or does not improve within a few days. Conditions like fungal infections, allergic reactions, and folliculitis can sometimes resemble heat rash and require different treatment.
Indian summers are harsh on the skin, forcing it to constantly battle heat, humidity, sweat, and pollution. A lighter wardrobe, cooler surroundings, and simpler skincare routines can go a long way in helping the skin breathe.