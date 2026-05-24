Rebel Against the Heat Rashes

Delhi’s summer arrives not only with scorching heat and sticky humidity, but also with an explosion of itchy, irritated skin. Dermatology clinics begin seeing a familiar pattern: red bumps along the neck, rashes under tight clothing, and patients desperate for relief from relentless prickling and burning sensations. Commonly known as heat rash or prickly heat, miliaria is one of the most widespread skin conditions during Indian summers —and one of the most misunderstood. Let's understand it with few examples.

A college student preparing for entrance exams recently developed clusters of itchy bumps across her neck and upper back after spending long hours in a poorly ventilated room. Assuming it was an allergy, she applied thick creams suggested by friends. Instead of relief, the rash worsened. The heavy products further blocked sweat ducts, turning mild irritation into painful inflammation. Within days of proper treatment and simple cooling measures, her skin recovered completely.

Another patient, a 38-year-old IT professional who travelled daily in crowded metro trains, arrived with painful nodules in his underarms and groin. Tight synthetic shirts, constant sweating, and ignored early symptoms had aggravated the condition. Cases like these highlight how heat rash affects everyone—students, office-goers, children, and outdoor workers alike—when sweat gets trapped beneath the skin.