Sticky Business

For months, Delhi-based marketing professional Rhea Malhotra dismissed snail mucin as another bizarre internet beauty fad. “It sounded gross,” she laughs. But after a vacation in the hills left her skin irritated, flaky, and unusually sensitive, she gave in and tried a Korean snail mucin essence after seeing countless recommendations online. Within weeks, she noticed her skin felt less tight after washing her face. The dry patches around her nose softened. Her makeup sat better. More surprisingly, the marks left behind by recurring acne appeared lighter over time. “It didn’t magically transform my skin overnight,” she says, “but it made my skin look healthier.”

Once a niche K-beauty ingredient, snail mucin has become one of skincare’s most talked-about formulations. From serums and moisturisers to sheet masks and creams, the ingredient now occupies prime shelf space in stores and dominates skincare conversations online.

So what exactly is snail mucin—and why are people willingly applying snail secretion on their faces? Snail mucin, also called snail secretion filtrate, is the naturally produced slime that snails release to protect themselves from environmental stress, injury, and dehydration. In skincare formulations, the secretion is purified and processed before being added to products. The ingredient is valued for its cocktail of skin-friendly compounds including hyaluronic acid, glycoproteins, peptides, copper peptides, allantoin, and antioxidants.