60 per cent of menstrual health cases reported among urban working women, say doctors

VISAKHAPATNAM: On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, doctors have said nearly 60 per cent of menstrual health-related cases reported in clinical settings are now seen among women employed in urban corporate sectors, including software and IT companies.
They said while attention is often on menstrual health challenges faced by women in rural areas, concerns are also rising among women working in urban offices, where long working hours, high work pressure and delayed self-care are affecting menstrual hygiene practices.
Gynaecologists said back-to-back meetings and limited access to restrooms often lead to delays in changing sanitary products, which can increase the risk of infections and other complications.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ragasudha, gynaecologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Visakhapatnam, said menstrual health problems are commonly seen in her practice, with around five to ten cases reported daily. She said women frequently report heavy bleeding, painful periods, irregular cycles, white discharge and fungal infections.
She said many women delay seeking medical care due to hesitation and social stigma, and often do not discuss menstrual health issues within the family, including with their husbands. This, she said, leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment.
Doctors said vaginal infections, itching and rashes are often seen among women who do not change sanitary pads regularly. They advised changing pads at least once every six hours and maintaining proper hygiene.
Dr Ragasudha also said menstrual-related symptoms are often ignored for years, which can lead to complications, and said any bleeding after menopause should be checked without delay.
Another doctor said around 40% of women attending her clinic were being treated for recurrent urinary tract infections during menstruation, with many reporting reduced water intake to avoid frequent restroom breaks in offices.
Doctors also observed that some women with recurrent vaginal infections, including yeast infections and skin irritation, reported using a single sanitary pad for eight to ten hours due to work pressure and busy schedules. They said improper use of menstrual cups, including inadequate cleaning in workplace restrooms and reuse without proper hygiene, has been linked to infections such as bacterial vaginosis.
Medical experts added that stress, deadlines and long working hours are also contributing to menstrual irregularities among young working women. They said menstrual health is closely linked to urinary and reproductive health.
They further said menstrual hygiene requires safe practices, adequate hydration, timely change of sanitary products and workplace support that allows women to manage menstruation without restrictions.