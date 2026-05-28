60 per cent of menstrual health cases reported among urban working women, say doctors

VISAKHAPATNAM: On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, doctors have said nearly 60 per cent of menstrual health-related cases reported in clinical settings are now seen among women employed in urban corporate sectors, including software and IT companies.

They said while attention is often on menstrual health challenges faced by women in rural areas, concerns are also rising among women working in urban offices, where long working hours, high work pressure and delayed self-care are affecting menstrual hygiene practices.

Gynaecologists said back-to-back meetings and limited access to restrooms often lead to delays in changing sanitary products, which can increase the risk of infections and other complications.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ragasudha, gynaecologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Visakhapatnam, said menstrual health problems are commonly seen in her practice, with around five to ten cases reported daily. She said women frequently report heavy bleeding, painful periods, irregular cycles, white discharge and fungal infections.

She said many women delay seeking medical care due to hesitation and social stigma, and often do not discuss menstrual health issues within the family, including with their husbands. This, she said, leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment.