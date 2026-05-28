Doctors explain why periods can trigger insomnia, fatigue and restless sleep

For many women, the days leading up to their period can feel exhausting in more ways than one. Beyond cramps, bloating, and mood swings, many also struggle with restless nights, difficulty falling asleep, repeated waking, vivid dreams, daytime fatigue, and anxiety — symptoms that are often dismissed as just another part of the menstrual cycle.
However, experts say these sleep disturbances may be closely linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), conditions that can significantly affect physical and emotional well-being.
While conversations around menstrual health frequently focus on hygiene, sanitation, and access to products — especially around Menstrual Hygiene Day — doctors stress that menstrual well-being also includes issues such as insomnia, emotional distress, fatigue, and disrupted sleep patterns, which often go unnoticed.
How hormones affect sleep during the menstrual cycle
According to Dr Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, many women notice changes in their sleep patterns before their periods but often fail to connect them with menstrual hormones and PMS or PMDD symptoms.
“The female reproductive hormones go through cyclical fluctuations, and these fluctuations may impact the production of melatonin and serotonin,” she explains. Since melatonin regulates sleep and serotonin affects mood, these hormonal shifts can trigger insomnia, disrupted sleep, daytime fatigue, and nighttime anxiety around the menstrual cycle.
Hormonal changes before and during menstruation can interfere with the body’s circadian rhythm.
“Estrogen and progesterone fluctuations can cause trouble falling asleep, waking up multiple times during the night, vivid dreams, or unrefreshing sleep,” Dr. Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Rosewalk Healthcare by Rainbow Hospitals says.
PMS symptoms can make restful sleep difficult
Sleep disruption during periods is not only hormonal but also physical. PMS symptoms such as bloating, abdominal cramps, headaches, back pain, breast tenderness, and hot flashes can make it difficult for women to find a comfortable sleeping position.
Dr. Tripti says that emotional symptoms like irritability, low mood, hypersensitivity, and stress can further worsen sleep quality. In PMDD, considered a more severe form of PMS, these symptoms become much more intense and can significantly affect relationships, work, and mental health.
Dr. Payal adds that women with PMDD may also experience severe depression, panic attacks, emotional upheaval, and extreme irritability, all of which can worsen insomnia and leave them feeling fatigued throughout the day despite spending enough time in bed.
Why these sleep disturbances should not be ignored
Experts warn that poor sleep linked to menstruation should not simply be dismissed as a “normal” part of periods when it starts affecting mental health, concentration, productivity, or overall wellbeing.
According to Dr. Tripti, lack of quality sleep can increase pain sensitivity, emotional instability, and fatigue during menstruation. Over time, chronic sleep disturbances may also negatively affect immunity, metabolism, and cardiovascular health.
Dr. Payal similarly stresses that untreated insomnia associated with PMS or PMDD can impact emotional balance, hormone regulation, concentration levels, and long-term health outcomes.
Ways to improve sleep during PMS and PMDD
Doctors say certain lifestyle changes may help reduce sleep disturbances during periods. These include:
Maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule
Reducing screen time before sleeping
Limiting caffeine intake at night
Exercising regularly or engaging in light physical activity
Practicing relaxation exercises and stress-management techniques
Eating a balanced diet
However, if symptoms become severe, persistent, or begin interfering with daily functioning, medical help should be sought instead of self-managing the condition. Dr. Tripti says counseling, hormone therapy, or targeted treatment for PMDD may sometimes be required depending on symptom severity.
Breaking the silence around menstrual sleep health
While cramps and mood swings are commonly discussed, sleep disturbances associated with periods often remain overlooked or normalised. Experts say increasing awareness around menstrual-associated sleep disorders is essential, especially because untreated PMS- and PMDD-related insomnia can quietly affect both physical and mental health over time.
This Menstrual Hygiene Day, doctors urge women to view menstrual health more holistically, not just as hygiene management, but as a broader conversation around sleep, hormones, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life.