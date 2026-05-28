Doctors explain why periods can trigger insomnia, fatigue and restless sleep

For many women, the days leading up to their period can feel exhausting in more ways than one. Beyond cramps, bloating, and mood swings, many also struggle with restless nights, difficulty falling asleep, repeated waking, vivid dreams, daytime fatigue, and anxiety — symptoms that are often dismissed as just another part of the menstrual cycle.

However, experts say these sleep disturbances may be closely linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), conditions that can significantly affect physical and emotional well-being.

While conversations around menstrual health frequently focus on hygiene, sanitation, and access to products — especially around Menstrual Hygiene Day — doctors stress that menstrual well-being also includes issues such as insomnia, emotional distress, fatigue, and disrupted sleep patterns, which often go unnoticed.

How hormones affect sleep during the menstrual cycle

According to Dr Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, many women notice changes in their sleep patterns before their periods but often fail to connect them with menstrual hormones and PMS or PMDD symptoms.