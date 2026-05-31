The Retreat Within

Hikikomori—a condition marked by extreme and prolonged social withdrawal—is no longer confined to Japan. Once used by Japanese psychiatrist Tamaki Saito in the late 1990s to describe people who isolate themselves from society for months or even years, the idea is increasingly surfacing among young Indians navigating burnout, depression, work fatigue, and digital dependency.

“I didn’t realise when my room became my entire world,” says Rohan Dahiya, a 24-year-old UPSC aspirant from Delhi. After repeated exam setbacks, he gradually stopped meeting friends and family. “At first, it felt like focus. Then it became comfort. Now, stepping out feels like an effort.” Today, he is in therapy, painstakingly trying to rebuild his routine and social confidence.

Rohan’s story is not an isolated case but part of almost invisible growing pattern of emotional retreat among urban youth. Yet, not every experience of withdrawal feels painful—at least not initially.