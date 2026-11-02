Avoid home remedies to treat jaundice

When 13-year-old Meera (name changed) with Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder, developed jaundice and her eyes turned yellow, her family tried to manage the condition with home remedies — exposing her to sunlight and also trying herbal products. However, as her condition did not improve, she was taken to the hospital, but by then it was too late. Meera failed to recover and she died during treatment. “Jaundice is a symptom of many medical conditions. If the underlying condition is not treated, it can turn fatal,” said Dr S N Pravindhira, consultant, surgical gastroenterology and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, SRM Global Hospital, Chennai.

Wilson’s disease is a rare genetic condition that prevents the body from clearing extra copper, leading to toxic buildup of copper, primarily in the liver, and it damages the liver cells even before the symptom develops. “If it had been detected early, it could have been treated. There are medicines to treat copper accumulation in the liver. It is better to get treated if jaundice develops, as many causes of jaundice are treatable,” Dr Pravindhira added. Jaundice occurs when there is an increase of bilirubin, a yellow pigment created when red blood cells break down, in blood. The liver processes the bilirubin and sends it to the small intestine via bile duct. The bilirubin is absorbed into the blood from the small intestine and again reaches the liver, say doctors.

But where there is too much destruction of RBCs, beyond the capacity of the liver to process the bilirubin, jaundice occurs. Another reason the liver cannot process it is because of injury to the liver. Obstruction of the bile duct also makes the bilirubin escape into the blood producing jaundice.

“Jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia is a symptom and not a disease. Whenever there is a yellow discolouration of eyes (sclera) or urine that particular symptom is called Jaundice,” said Dr Vaibhav Patil, consultant, hepatology and medical gastroenterology, liver disease and transplantation, Rela Hospital, Chennai.