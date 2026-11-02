Neonatal jaundice: One of the most common conditions affecting newborn babies is usually harmless

Jaundice in newborns, also known as neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, is usually harmless. But severe jaundice can be dangerous if not diagnosed and treated promptly. Neonatal jaundice is one of the most common conditions affecting newborn babies and is particularly more common in premature babies (80% are affected) than in full term babies (60%), as their liver is not yet fully mature and cannot process bilirubin as efficiently as a full term baby.

Jaundice in newborns commonly appears after the first 24 hours of birth and usually improves in a few days. “Difficulty in waking the baby, abnormal stiffness, arching of the back or seizures are some of the symptoms and it requires emergency care,” says Dr Janani Sankar, medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital.

“In newborns, yellow discolouration usually begins on the face and may spread to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. A blood test is needed to measure the level of bilirubin. Parents should seek medical advice if the yellow discolouration increases or the baby feeds poorly, becomes unusually sleepy or is difficult to wake,” Dr Janani Sankar added.

Very high bilirubin levels can affect the baby’s brain and cause serious, sometimes permanent neurological damage. So early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential.