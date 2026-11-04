AI can assist, but doctors must have the final say: BMH

HYDERABAD: Indian hospitals are grappling with rising patient volumes, mounting documentation demands and an influx of fragmented AI tools that promise greater efficiency but often struggle to deliver measurable value. With this in mind, Baby Memorial Hospital Group (BMH) signed an MoU with UK-based DeepInfinityAI in Hyderabad recently signalling a shift towards a more integrated and accountable approach to AI adoption.

The partnership aims to bring multiple applications under one governed framework, with a focus on measurable outcomes and a clear principle: technology can assist, but the doctor always has the final say. In an interview with CE, Dr Anup Warrier, group chief of medical services, BMH, discusses how an integrated approach to artificial intelligence can reduce clinical burnout, streamline hospital workflows and strengthen patient care, while ensuring that doctors remain firmly in control of clinical decisions.

How can an integrated AI model support hospitals better than fragmented tools?

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have largely remained transactional. AI can build on these systems and assist both clinical and non-clinical staff. Having a single capable partner covering areas such as documentation, radiology, laboratory reporting, discharge summaries and back-office operations makes integration and ongoing governance considerably easier. Lifecycle management is equally important, as AI systems continuously learn and evolve.

How can AI help doctors with everyday clinical tasks such as preparing notes or handling laboratory reports?

Many hospital tasks are repetitive. Patient information travels through various stages, from registration to discharge, yet clinicians often have to enter the same details repeatedly. AI can make this information available wherever it is needed, eliminating the need for manual re-entry. In the case of laboratory reports, AI can generate real-time alerts for abnormal results and suggest appropriate next steps. This can reduce unnecessary escalations while providing junior clinicians with structured guidance.