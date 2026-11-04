Your bones lose collagen with age, but can a supplement win it back?

Collagen powders, capsules and drinks are everywhere, and many promise stronger bones as we age. It is a tempting pitch, especially as bones naturally weaken over time and our bodies make less collagen. But how much of it is backed by evidence?
To know more, we spoke to two orthopaedic specialists about what research says on collagen and bone health, how to choose a supplement, who might actually benefit, and why the basics still matter most.
What is collagen’s role in your bones?
“Collagen is a protein important in the body and part of the structure of bones,” says Dr Adarsh Krishna K Bhat, Consultant - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. “It gives bones a framework that helps them remain strong and flexible, with minerals like calcium providing them hardness. With age, our bodies make less collagen naturally,” he explains.
What does the research say?
“Research suggests that collagen peptide supplements may help support bone mineral density, particularly in some postmenopausal women, although the evidence remains limited and findings vary across studies,” says Dr. Srikanth K P, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.
“Collagen peptides are derived primarily from animal sources and are broken down into smaller fragments that can be absorbed more efficiently than intact collagen. They provide amino acids that contribute to bone formation and other metabolic functions,” Dr. Srikanth says. However, he adds, that their benefits may be more relevant to individuals with inadequate protein or amino acid intake.
“In healthy individuals with adequate nutrition, supplementation may offer little additional benefit,” he says.
Dr. Adarsh says more research is needed. “It will take more large-scale studies to determine the effectiveness of these supplements in preventing bone loss or reducing fracture risk,” he says.
How to choose a supplement
Collagen supplements are available as powders, capsules and liquids, with collagen peptides being the most common form. “They differ in their animal source, collagen type, concentration and additional ingredients,” Dr. Srikanth tells us.
According to Dr. Adarsh, when selecting a supplement, it is essential to review the ingredients, serving size, quality standards and whether the product has been tested for purity. “Be cautious of products that promise quick results or claim to reverse osteoporosis,” he cautions, adding that before beginning any supplement, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare provider, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.
Who may benefit?
“Some postmenopausal women and individuals with inadequate protein intake may benefit from collagen supplementation, following medical advice,” Dr. Srikanth says. “However, not everyone requires it,” he adds.
“There is not enough proof to recommend it as a routine measure for everyone,” Dr. Adarsh says, explaining that people with osteoporosis or high fracture risk need appropriate medical evaluation and treatment, not just supplements. “The right approach depends on a person’s age, nutritional status, medical history and bone health. A doctor can help determine whether supplementation is appropriate and whether any underlying nutritional deficiencies need to be addressed,” he says.
Why diet, calcium, vitamin D and exercise still come first
Bone health is more than simply collagen. Calcium is a mineral that helps keep bones strong and vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. “Getting enough protein is also key to keeping bones and muscles healthy. These needs can be met through a well-rounded diet containing dairy products or suitable alternatives, pulses, nuts, seeds, vegetables and other protein-rich foods,” Dr. Adarsh adds.
“Weight-bearing activities such as walking, along with strength and balance exercises appropriate to an individual’s capabilities, help maintain bone strength, muscle function and stability,” he says, adding that such measures become more important as people get older because they can help reduce the chances of falls and fractures,” he adds.
According to Dr. Srikanth, collagen should be considered a potential nutritional support, not a replacement for osteoporosis treatment. “Ultimately, collagen supplements can play, at most, a supportive role in a comprehensive approach to bone health,” he says.
Collagen may have a small, supportive role to play, but it is not a shortcut to stronger bones. Calcium, vitamin D, enough protein and regular weight-bearing exercise still do the heavy lifting. If you are thinking of trying a supplement, especially if you are postmenopausal or have osteoporosis, talk to your doctor first, and be wary of any product that promises quick fixes.