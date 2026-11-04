Your bones lose collagen with age, but can a supplement win it back?

Collagen powders, capsules and drinks are everywhere, and many promise stronger bones as we age. It is a tempting pitch, especially as bones naturally weaken over time and our bodies make less collagen. But how much of it is backed by evidence?

To know more, we spoke to two orthopaedic specialists about what research says on collagen and bone health, how to choose a supplement, who might actually benefit, and why the basics still matter most.