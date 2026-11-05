Tomorrow’s heart care will start long before the emergency

For years, heart care has mostly meant acting after something goes wrong. A chest pain, a scare, or an emergency. Cardiologists say that is about to change, with smarter technology and a stronger focus on spotting trouble before it starts.
We spoke to two experts about what the next ten years could bring, from wearables and AI to gentler procedures, and why prevention and access will matter as much as any new machine.
A shift towards early, personalised care
“Over the next decade, heart care is likely to become more focused on early diagnosis, individual patient needs and better long-term management,” says Dr. Subhash Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Disease, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.
"The aim will be to catch problems sooner, to identify potential heart problems much earlier and help patients take timely steps to protect their health,” Dr Sanjat Chiwane, Senior Director - Cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, says.
“As our understanding of cardiovascular disease evolves, treatment strategies will increasingly be tailored to individual risk factors, medical histories, and overall health conditions,” he explains.
Technology that watches your heart, even at home
“Wearable devices and remote monitoring tools will make it easier to track patients’ heart health, even when they are at home,” Dr. Chiwane says.
Dr. Chandra says AI, imaging and wearables are already helping. “Advances in artificial intelligence, cardiac imaging and wearable devices are already helping doctors assess heart health more effectively,” he says.
As these technologies develop, he says, they may allow us to identify warning signs earlier, understand a patient’s risk more accurately and intervene before a condition becomes serious.
Gentler procedures, faster recovery
“We are also seeing meaningful progress in interventional cardiology, particularly in minimally invasive procedures and the treatment of structural heart conditions,” Dr. Chandra says. “For suitable patients, these approaches can reduce the need for major surgery, shorten recovery time and help them return to their daily routines sooner,” he explains.
The choice of treatment, however, must always depend on the patient’s condition, overall health and clinical assessment, according to Dr. Chandra.
Prevention will still matter most
“Despite these advances, prevention will remain one of the most important aspects of cardiac care,” Dr. Chandra tells us. “High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits continue to contribute significantly to cardiovascular disease,” he explains.
He cautions that people should also understand that heart disease does not always present with obvious symptoms, and certain warning signs should never be ignored.
“Everyday choices, including maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress, can have a lasting impact on cardiovascular health,” Dr. Chiwane says.
Making quality care reach more people
“In India, another major priority will be making quality cardiac care more accessible,” Dr. Chandra says. “Better awareness, timely referrals and access to appropriate diagnostic facilities can help ensure that patients receive treatment at the right stage of their illness,” he explains.
Where the future of cardiology is headed
“Technology can support doctors in making better decisions, but it cannot replace the importance of understanding each patient and their individual needs,” Dr. Chandra says.
“Ultimately, the goal of modern cardiology should not just be to treat heart disease, but to prevent it wherever possible,” Dr. Chiwane says, adding that over the next decade, heart care must become more accessible, proactive, and patient-centred, helping people make informed health decisions and live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.
The next decade of heart care will bring smarter tools, gentler procedures and watches that notice what we miss. But the basics will still count the most: knowing your numbers, eating and sleeping well, staying active and getting checked before symptoms show up. Technology can help doctors see sooner, and it’s up to us to show up early.