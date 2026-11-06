The winter chest infection that starts in the air you breathe

Every winter, a grey haze settles over many Indian cities, and most of us think of the usual consequences like a scratchy throat, watery eyes, or a cough that won’t go away. But doctors say the risk can go further than discomfort, because smog can make it easier for serious chest infections like pneumonia to take hold.

We spoke to two pulmonologists about how polluted air weakens the lungs, why winter makes it worse, who is most at risk, and the practical steps that can help you breathe easier through the season.