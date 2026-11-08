Beauty at Face Value

The new beauty flex is looking as though you have done nothing to your face. No Botox, fillers and the most coveted skin boosters, whose aesthetic result is something that nobody can put their finger on. The face jut looks fresher, the skin more luminous and the jawline a little more defined, but nothing screams cosmetic intervention. The new beauty purpose: don’t look different, only look the best version of yourself. Dermatologists say that more and more people are walking into clinics wanting to “look natural”. They seek cosmetic treatments but the results must be so subtle that nobody can tell they have undergone a procedure or had anything done to their face.
This cosmetic shift has found cultural expression in Bollywood, too. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now reference points in conversations around age-conscious grooming. Their public appearances reflect an appetite for polished yet understated beauty. “Patients are increasingly asking for improvement rather than transformation. They may want clearer skin, better texture or a more refreshed appearance, but they do not necessarily want their features to look altered,” says dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu, adding that patients are seeking carefully calibrated corrections that preserve their features and keep them recognisable.
Botox is part of conversations about softening expression lines without freezing the face. Fillers can restore volume lost with age rather than simply enlarge lips or cheeks. Hair restoration can rebuild a receding hairline without creating an implausibly dense look, while facial contouring is often approached as an exercise in refinement rather than reinvention. The emphasis is on proportion, skin quality and results that sit comfortably within a person’s natural features.
This is not to say the appetite for aesthetic procedures is down. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, India recorded 1,288,840 aesthetic procedures in 2024, including 611,800 non-surgical treatments. Hyaluronic acid fillers accounted for 97,160 procedures, botulinum toxin for 76,720 and chemical peels for 85,120. Globally, plastic surgeons performed more than 20.5 million non-surgical procedures in 2024 alone.
Social media has helped fuel this paradox. “Good aesthetic dermatology should begin with assessing what the skin actually needs. Sometimes improving skin health and texture can make a bigger difference to appearance than adding another procedure,” says Dadu. The “invisible work”, however, does not necessarily come cheap. Treatments such as Botox, fillers, microneedling and chemical peels often require periodic repetition.
For instance, Botox treatments typically cost `8,000-`25,000, depending on the area treated and the number of units used. Dermal fillers can cost approximately `15,000-`50,000, while other procedures can add several thousand rupees per session.
Then there is the temptation to keep going. When a subtle correction can deliver the desired result, it is easy to start scrutinising another feature, then another. “Natural-looking results should never mean chasing perfection. The goal is to make thoughtful, proportionate changes to help a person feel confident while looking like themselves,” says aesthetic physician Dr Nandini Dadu.
In a culture that has long equated cosmetic enhancement with dramatic before-and-after transformations, undetectable aesthetics offers a different proposition: successful intervention is the one that leaves a person’s identity intact.