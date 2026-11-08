Day Shield, Night Repair

Skincare often comes with a dilemma: should you invest more time in your morning routine or your night-time ritual? While one helps protect the skin from daily environmental damage, the other supports skin renewal and targeted treatment. Neither, however, can do the job alone.

Skipping morning sunscreen leaves the skin exposed to ultraviolet radiation, regardless of how diligently an anti-ageing routine is followed at night. Similarly, neglecting evening cleansing allows sunscreen, makeup, excess oil and environmental debris to remain on the skin, while missing an opportunity to apply targeted treatments.

The priority should be daily sun protection and a consistent, well-tolerated evening routine, rather than an elaborate list of products. Even with limited time, a simple morning routine and a carefully planned night-time regimen can make a meaningful difference.

Make sunscreen your everyday essential

A woman in her late twenties once came to the clinic with a meticulously organised morning skincare routine. She had invested in several serums, moisturisers and cosmetic products but frequently fell asleep without removing her makeup and sunscreen. Despite her elaborate morning ritual, she was struggling with congestion and a dull, uneven complexion.

Her routine was simplified considerably. In the morning, she focused on gentle cleansing, an antioxidant serum and sunscreen. At night, the priorities were thorough cleansing, an appropriately introduced retinoid and a ceramide-based moisturiser. Over the following weeks, her congestion improved and her complexion became clearer. More importantly, the revised routine was easier to follow consistently.

Another patient, in her late thirties, was using a strong retinoid and exfoliating acids both morning and night to address early signs of ageing. The result was persistent redness, stinging and sensitivity. Instead of adding another soothing serum to an already crowded routine, the number of active ingredients was reduced. Her retinoid was moved to the evening, while moisturisation and daily sun protection became priorities. Over the next few months, her skin became more comfortable.

These experiences illustrate an important principle: effective skincare is not determined by the number or price of products. It depends on choosing suitable ingredients, using them correctly and allowing the skin to tolerate them.