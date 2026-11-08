Eat sweets in moderation, avoid outdoors: Experts' warning against Diwali binge, pollution

NEW DELHI: Doctors have advised people to be moderate when consuming sweets and take precautions against rising air pollution, warning that exposure to polluted air can pose serious health risks, particularly to children and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Cardiothoracic surgeon and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, said people need not feel guilty about indulging occasionally during festivals but should remain mindful of the consequences.

He said people could enjoy sweets once in a while but should avoid them in excess.

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria advised people with comorbidities to avoid outdoor activities in the morning and late evening, when ground-level pollution tends to rise during winter.

Mumbai-based ENT surgeon Dr Varun Dave said breathing air with an AQI of around 250 is equivalent to smoking 10 to 15 cigarettes a day.

Air with a high AQI contains higher concentrations of smoke, dust and carbon particles, and these pollutants enter the body through the nose and sinuses before travelling through the trachea to the lungs, potentially harming the respiratory system, he said.

Pulmonologist at Medanta Lucknow, Dr Abhishek Tandon, advised people to minimise exposure to polluted air by staying indoors, keeping doors and windows closed and using good-quality air purifiers, particularly in bedrooms.