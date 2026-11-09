Drug prices capped, but gaps in access to care not addressed

For a woman in Bengaluru on long-term hormone therapy for breast cancer, a month of anastrozole 1 mg costs around ₹2,087. From November 9, the same supply is estimated to cost ₹219.

Oncologists call that a real gain for families. Most also say it is only a first step, because the drug is one line in a bill that runs to scans, surgery, hospital beds and travel. Whether the new price rules are enough depends on what they cover and what they leave out.

“The new cap on drug margins will bring down pharmacy-related costs substantially,” says Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist at MOSC Medical College, Kolenchery. Dr Arun R Warrier, senior consultant in medical oncology at Aster Medcity, Kochi, calls it “a welcome change towards reduction of financial burden.”

The gains are largest in long treatments. Dr Poovanma C U, head of breast oncology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, says a 100 mg bevacizumab injection vial falls from about ₹21,768 to ₹5,930, a saving of nearly `15,838 per vial. Together with the anastrozole saving of about `1,868/month, she says, reductions like these are significant financial assistance for families in treatment for months or years. “These savings will vary from patient to patient depending upon their dosages and treatment regimen,” she adds.

Dr Joshi says what is at stake is whether families can continue at all. Those without adequate insurance are often forced to delay treatment or struggle to afford follow-up medication.