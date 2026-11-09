Drugs just one part, lab tests and scans add to the bill

Dr Boben Thomas, secretary of the Association of Medical & Pediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK) and senior consultant in medical and paediatric oncology at SP Medifort Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, tells Unnikrishnan S what the price cap will and won’t change for families. Edited excerpts:

Will the cap lower hospital bills, and does it apply to expensive or imported treatments?

Yes, it will definitely help lower expenses. How much depends on the drugs being used. For drugs sold exclusively by multinational companies, there won’t be much of a decrease, if any.

Medicines are only one part of the cost. How can families budget for scans, tests and hospital stays, and what help is available?

Drug costs are just one part of the expenses. Lab tests and scans make up the rest. For cancer patients, these are recurring costs, because they pay for drugs every time, and each visit needs a lab test as well. There are many government schemes, but they are not available in many centres. Even where they exist, many treatments are not covered.