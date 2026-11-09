The air you breathe in March counts too

When the smog rolls in each winter or during Diwali, we pay attention. We check the AQI, dig out the masks and cut back on outdoor plans. But as the haze clears, many of us relax, as if the problem has gone with it.

Doctors say it hasn’t. We spoke to two pulmonologists about what long-term exposure to polluted air does beyond the lungs, who is most at risk, and why protecting yourself should be a year-round habit.

More than a cough or a scratchy throat

Toxic air pollution is a serious public health issue and the effects are much more far-reaching than just a temporary cough or a bit of throat irritation.

"The problem isn’t limited to one season. Air pollution should not be seen as a winter-only problem in terms of its effect on health," says Dr Sudhir Gupta, Sr Consultant - Chest Physician & Bronchoscopist, Kailash Hospital, Noida. "The impact of exposure to polluted air over a number of years can be quite significant for a number of organs in the body," he adds.

How tiny particles reach the rest of the body

PM2.5, in particular, Dr Gupta says, can get deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream where it can cause inflammation and oxidative stress. "This can lead over time to a reduction in lung function, exacerbation of asthma and other respiratory diseases and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes)," he explains.

According to Dr Arunesh Kumar, Director & HOD, Pulmonology, Paras Health, Gurugram, there is a clear link between long-term exposure and an increased risk of chronic respiratory disease, reduced lung function, cardiovascular disease and stroke. "It can also exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure," he says.

Dr Gupta adds that "it can also have an effect on metabolic health and so will increase the health risks for people who are already living with diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions."

"The most vulnerable groups are children, the elderly, pregnant women and those who already have a health condition," he says.