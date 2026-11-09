The air you breathe in March counts too

When the smog rolls in each winter or during Diwali, we pay attention. We check the AQI, dig out the masks and cut back on outdoor plans. But as the haze clears, many of us relax, as if the problem has gone with it.
Doctors say it hasn’t. We spoke to two pulmonologists about what long-term exposure to polluted air does beyond the lungs, who is most at risk, and why protecting yourself should be a year-round habit.
More than a cough or a scratchy throat
Toxic air pollution is a serious public health issue and the effects are much more far-reaching than just a temporary cough or a bit of throat irritation.
"The problem isn’t limited to one season. Air pollution should not be seen as a winter-only problem in terms of its effect on health," says Dr Sudhir Gupta, Sr Consultant - Chest Physician & Bronchoscopist, Kailash Hospital, Noida. "The impact of exposure to polluted air over a number of years can be quite significant for a number of organs in the body," he adds.
How tiny particles reach the rest of the body
PM2.5, in particular, Dr Gupta says, can get deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream where it can cause inflammation and oxidative stress. "This can lead over time to a reduction in lung function, exacerbation of asthma and other respiratory diseases and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes)," he explains.
According to Dr Arunesh Kumar, Director & HOD, Pulmonology, Paras Health, Gurugram, there is a clear link between long-term exposure and an increased risk of chronic respiratory disease, reduced lung function, cardiovascular disease and stroke. "It can also exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure," he says.
Dr Gupta adds that "it can also have an effect on metabolic health and so will increase the health risks for people who are already living with diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions."
"The most vulnerable groups are children, the elderly, pregnant women and those who already have a health condition," he says.
Damage that builds up quietly
"One of the real issues is that the damage from pollution may be cumulative and build up over time even if you’re not experiencing any symptoms at the time," Dr Gupta says.
"Even if you think of yourself as being in good health, you should not ignore the potential for long-term effects from prolonged exposure, as these may develop slowly over time," Dr Kumar cautions. "It is important to recognise that pollution isn’t just a seasonal issue; you can be exposed to it all year round both outside and inside the home," he adds.
Simple ways to protect yourself all year round
"Simply monitoring the air quality, reducing your time spent outdoors on days of poor AQI, avoiding any outdoor exercise during the peak pollution hours and following any medical advice is all that is required to reduce your exposure and protect your long-term health," Dr Gupta says.
"Good ventilation at home is important; a well-fitting mask may be necessary at times. You should be checking the daily AQI and you should be avoiding any strenuous outdoor activity when the air quality is poor," Dr Kumar says. "Regular health checks are also advisable," he adds.
Now, clean air shouldn’t be a seasonal worry. The damage from polluted air can build quietly over the years, long after the winter haze has lifted. Checking the AQI, keeping your home well ventilated, wearing a mask when the air turns bad and keeping up with regular health checks are small habits that protect you all year round.