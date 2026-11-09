The cost of surviving cancer

In the early years of its work, Asraya, an all-women charity that supports patients at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, faced an unexpected challenge. Niyaz (18) needed a leg amputated, and his family had no money to pay for the treatment. Until then, the group’s members had offered basic assistance to patients at public hospitals in their spare time. This was the first time they raised money for treatment itself.

“We were apprehensive about fund collection. The treating doctor said that we could save his life with timely treatment. Niyaz recovered and grew up into a fine young man. It gave us the confidence,” says Santha Jose, who founded Asraya in 1996.

That confidence expanded the group’s work from supporting patients to helping rebuild families. Its education assistance alone has reached close to 2,000 children, many of whom have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers and chefs.

Niyaz’s story illustrates how a cancer diagnosis can push an already vulnerable family into a financial crisis, making external support crucial to accessing treatment. Three decades later, as the government moves to bring down the prices of 137 anti-cancer medicines, oncologists point out that the cost of cancer care extends far beyond the price of drugs.

Mind and body

For patients, treatment often feels harder than the diagnosis. “Cancer treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy, which can have side effects such as fatigue, nausea, changes in appetite and pain,” says Dr Vaishnavi Joshi, consultant in medical oncology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. These symptoms limit patients’ daily functioning and their ability to work. Hair loss and physical change can wear down self-confidence and independence, she adds. Patients who cannot work or manage routine tasks may feel they have lost control.