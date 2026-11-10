Why the brain needs longer to heal than the bruise

What a blow to the head does to the brain

The brain is a very delicate organ, protected by the skull and bathed in fluid which acts as a cushion. “A blow to the head can cause the brain to move around inside the skull and this movement can temporarily disrupt its normal function resulting in a concussion or other forms of traumatic brain injury,” explains Dr. Aniruddha More, Consultant Neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane.

“An injury that looks quite minor externally can still have an effect on the brain and the absence of any visible injury does not mean that the brain is unharmed,” Dr. More adds.