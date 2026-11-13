India's contribution to reducing TB mortality in South-East Asia gets WHO acknowledgement

NEW DELHI: The WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) on Friday praised India’s contribution in reducing TB mortality in South-East Asia.

The acknowledgement came after the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 highlighted India recording its highest-ever 38% reduction in TB mortality since 2015, outperforming global decline of 35%, and a 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB.

In a social media post, WHO SEARO said, "India is making a significant contribution to the progress in reducing tuberculosis mortality in the WHO South-East Asia Region." The WHO SEARO Region has 11 nations, including India.

Describing the data as “encouraging,” Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda reaffirmed the union government's commitment to ensuring that no TB patient is left behind.

He also emphasised the importance of technology, community participation and comprehensive patient care in accelerating progress towards a TB-Mukt Bharat.

Nadda emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's fight against tuberculosis has transformed into a nationwide Jan Andolan, powered by technology, community participation and patient-centric care.

He highlighted how sustained investments in early detection, advanced diagnostics, nutritional assistance and community mobilisation have strengthened the country's TB elimination efforts.

Drawing attention to the scale of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, he said that over 25 crore people have been covered under intensified TB screening, with more than 11 crore chest X-rays and 3 crore molecular tests conducted.

These efforts have led to the detection of 48.64 lakh TB cases, including nearly 15 lakh asymptomatic cases, enabling early diagnosis and timely initiation of treatment.

Nadda also highlighted the role of AI-enabled diagnostics, nutritional assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and the dedicated efforts of Ni-kshay Mitras in strengthening TB care and improving patient support.

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 documents India's highest-ever reduction in estimated TB mortality, with the mortality rate declining from 28 deaths per lakh population in 2015 to 18 deaths per lakh in 2025.

The 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB further reflects improvements in diagnosis, treatment delivery, patient follow-up and comprehensive support under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).