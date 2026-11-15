Can Ayurveda Help Manage Diabetes?

Diabetes is often diagnosed only after blood sugar levels have risen significantly, but the metabolic changes that precede the condition can begin much earlier. India has the world’s second-largest population of people living with diabetes, with estimates ranging from 89.8 million to 101 million. Recognising these warning signs and addressing them through timely intervention is central to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

In the recently observed World Diabetes Day, the focus was on early action. It is worth examining how Ayurveda approaches the condition, from identifying early symptoms to managing its progression.

Prameha: Understanding the metabolic connection

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is broadly associated with Prameha, a spectrum of disorders described in Ayurvedic texts. Ayurveda associates the condition with disturbances in the body’s metabolic processes, particularly those involving Mamsa (muscle tissue) and Meda Dhatu (adipose tissue).

Excessive and turbid urination are among the characteristic manifestations described under Prameha. Ayurveda describes Poorvaroopa as the premonitory symptoms that appear before a disease becomes fully established. In Prameha, these may include excessive sweating accompanied by an unpleasant body odour, looseness of muscles, persistent tiredness, mental fatigue, a sweet taste in the mouth, occasional burning sensations in the palms and soles, and dryness of the mouth. These symptoms are described in Ayurvedic texts as possible early indicators, although they are not specific to diabetes and cannot replace blood glucose testing.

At this stage, Ayurveda advocates Pathya—a conducive diet and lifestyle—along with appropriate physical activity and individually assessed therapies.

Understanding disease progression

As the disease progresses, individuals may experience a decline in muscle mass and strength, alongside other complications, based on the predominance of Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Vata-dominant manifestations include pain in the hands and legs, disturbed sleep, dryness of the mouth, weight and muscle loss, cough, breathlessness and digestive disturbances. Pitta-dominant symptoms may include burning sensations, persistent thirst, sour belching, occasional loose stools and feverishness.

Kapha-dominant manifestations include poor digestion, loss of appetite, excessive sleepiness and productive cough with nasal congestion.

Management in the early stages

Ayurveda describes Panchakarma therapies as part of its approach to metabolic disorders. Procedures such as Vamana and Virechana are traditionally undertaken after preparatory measures, including Snehapana, the prescribed intake of ghee or oil. These require qualified medical supervision and should not be considered substitutes for evidence-based diabetes care.

Dietary management focuses on avoiding excessive consumption of foods that aggravate Kapha and Pitta, including overly sweet, sour and spicy preparations.

Many patients seek treatment after receiving a diabetes diagnosis. At this stage, the Ayurvedic approach traditionally focuses on managing symptoms and supporting metabolic health.

Type 1 diabetes: A distinct condition

Ayurveda describes it under Sahaja Prameha, traditionally associated with congenital or inherited factors, while Type 2 diabetes is linked to lifestyle-related causes under Apathya Nimittaja. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes requires insulin therapy.

The larger lesson from Ayurveda’s description of Prameha is the importance of recognising metabolic changes early and responding to them through sustained lifestyle measures. The focus should go beyond awareness to timely screening, informed dietary choices, regular physical activity and consistent medical care. Early action remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the long-term burden of diabetes.