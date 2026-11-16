Doubt: The alarm that triggers OCD brain

Most people know the small jolt of doubt that sends them back to check the stove. For most, it passes in seconds. For someone with obsessive compulsive disorder, it does not pass. It swells into a conviction that something terrible is about to happen, and it will not ease until a ritual is performed. To the outside world, the result can look like fussiness or a love of order. Inside, it is closer to living beside a smoke alarm that never stops ringing. Understanding how an obsessive-compulsive mind is formed requires looking past surface habits and examining the biological and psychological machinery that turns ordinary doubt into an inescapable alarm.
Psychiatrists say that the picture is badly misunderstood. “OCD is a complicated psychological disorder which entails more than mere obsessive behaviours, excessive cleanliness or love for orderliness,” says Dr Sharadhi C, consultant psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. The disorder, she explains, is marked by thoughts, images or urges that cause distress and anxiety, paired with compulsions: repetitive behaviours or rituals carried out to cope with that anxiety.
Ask where an OCD mind comes from and the answer is never one thing. “OCD does not have a single cause,” says Dr Shalini Sarangi, consultant psychiatrist at Happiest Health, Bengaluru. “It results from a mix of genetic vulnerability, brain biology, and learned thinking patterns.”
Dr Sharadhi adds that genetics, brain function, psychological factors and environment play a part. People with a family history of OCD carry a higher risk, while stress, traumatic experiences or major life changes can act as triggers in some. Even so, she stresses, no single, specific cause has been found.
The most striking clues lie in the brain’s wiring. Dr Sarangi describes circuits that connect the front of the brain to deeper regions. These normally help us notice mistakes, form habits and control urges. “In OCD they seem to stay switched on, sending a constant alarm that something is wrong or dangerous, even when it is not,” she says.
Dr Shefali Tyagi, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Sarjarpur, Bengaluru, gives the clinical name. Neuroimaging, she says, reveals dysfunction within the cortico-striato-thalamo-cortical, or CSTC, circuits, which regulate error detection, habit formation and impulse control. The result is “hyperactive signalling that something is fundamentally wrong or dangerous.”
Biology alone does not explain the suffering. Certain habits of thinking give the alarm its power. Dr Sarangi points to thought-action fusion, in which a bad thought is felt to be as bad as acting on it, or to risk making the feared event happen. Many people with OCD also feel it is up to them alone to stop anything bad from happening.
Dr Sharadhi describes how this shapes daily life. People with exaggerated responsibility believe that failing to prevent an event, or skipping a ritual, will bring dire consequences. “This makes even everyday decision-making a mental drain,” she notes.
Put the alarm and the distorted thinking together and a cycle begins. An unwanted thought, such as a fear of germs or an unlocked door, brings intense anxiety. To calm it, the person may wash, check, count or silently repeat a phrase. Dr Tyagi observes that these compulsions can be physical or mental, which is why some sufferers look perfectly calm while fighting an exhausting battle within.
The cruelty of the cycle is that the relief is real. “The relief is real but brief,” Dr Sarangi says, “and each time it teaches the brain that the fear deserved attention.” Dr Sharadhi describes the same trap: the ritual brings temporary comfort but tightens the link between the intrusive thought and the ritual. Dr Tyagi calls it a neurological loop that strengthens anxiety over time.
The severity also moves. Dr Sharadhi notes that symptoms can worsen during stress, lack of sleep or emotional upheaval, which helps explain why a person may cope for months and then suddenly struggle.