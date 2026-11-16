Doubt: The alarm that triggers OCD brain

Most people know the small jolt of doubt that sends them back to check the stove. For most, it passes in seconds. For someone with obsessive compulsive disorder, it does not pass. It swells into a conviction that something terrible is about to happen, and it will not ease until a ritual is performed. To the outside world, the result can look like fussiness or a love of order. Inside, it is closer to living beside a smoke alarm that never stops ringing. Understanding how an obsessive-compulsive mind is formed requires looking past surface habits and examining the biological and psychological machinery that turns ordinary doubt into an inescapable alarm.

Psychiatrists say that the picture is badly misunderstood. “OCD is a complicated psychological disorder which entails more than mere obsessive behaviours, excessive cleanliness or love for orderliness,” says Dr Sharadhi C, consultant psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. The disorder, she explains, is marked by thoughts, images or urges that cause distress and anxiety, paired with compulsions: repetitive behaviours or rituals carried out to cope with that anxiety.

Ask where an OCD mind comes from and the answer is never one thing. “OCD does not have a single cause,” says Dr Shalini Sarangi, consultant psychiatrist at Happiest Health, Bengaluru. “It results from a mix of genetic vulnerability, brain biology, and learned thinking patterns.”

Dr Sharadhi adds that genetics, brain function, psychological factors and environment play a part. People with a family history of OCD carry a higher risk, while stress, traumatic experiences or major life changes can act as triggers in some. Even so, she stresses, no single, specific cause has been found.

The most striking clues lie in the brain’s wiring. Dr Sarangi describes circuits that connect the front of the brain to deeper regions. These normally help us notice mistakes, form habits and control urges. “In OCD they seem to stay switched on, sending a constant alarm that something is wrong or dangerous, even when it is not,” she says.

Dr Shefali Tyagi, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Sarjarpur, Bengaluru, gives the clinical name. Neuroimaging, she says, reveals dysfunction within the cortico-striato-thalamo-cortical, or CSTC, circuits, which regulate error detection, habit formation and impulse control. The result is “hyperactive signalling that something is fundamentally wrong or dangerous.”