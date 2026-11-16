Fighting OCD: Family support and therapy play a critical role

Every morning, Arun Nair, 36, a software engineer at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, leaves home 15 minutes late. The gas knob has been checked, then checked again. The front door has been locked, tested and locked once more. His hands have been washed until they sting. In the hall, his wife Divya, 33, a primary school teacher, holds their five-year-old daughter Anika’s lunchbox and watches the clock. When they married nine years ago, his carefulness seemed endearing. Today it has a name. The couple is fictional, but the situation reflects a challenge faced by many families living with OCD.
“OCD is not a relationship problem, a personality trait, or a failure of character,” says Dr Sai Kishore L, associate consultant and clinical psychologist at Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru. “It is a mental health disorder that can impact your emotions, relationships, and the way your family functions.”
The condition rests on repeated, unwanted thoughts, called obsessions, and actions performed to ease the anxiety they cause, called compulsions, explains Dr Murali Krishna, visiting consultant, psychiatry & counselling services at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. For Arun, the fear is that a gas leak or an unlocked door will endanger his family. “While these actions may seem unusual to others, they can cause significant distress to the person experiencing them,” Dr Krishna says. Getting ready, cooking and travelling put together takes longer, and weekend outings to Kovalam are cancelled at the last minute.
At the office, Arun copes. Home is another matter, says Anson PD Alexander, a Thiruvananthapuram-based psychologist who runs the NGO Kanal Innovation. “You cannot maintain those same boundaries with a spouse, parents, or children. At home, they get irritated over a toothpaste tube losing its shape because it wasn’t squeezed from the bottom, hair strands on a towel, or even unattended notifications on their partner’s phone.” Divya recognises every item on that list.
The trap of kindness
Divya did what loving partners do: she helped. She answers “Did you lock the door?” again and again, no longer invites relatives home, and keeps away from the kitchen shelves Arun insists must stay in order.
Dr Shalini Sarangi, consultant psychiatrist at Happiest Health, Bengaluru, calls this “accommodation”. “This comes from compassion for the loved one, but it can backfire,” she says. “Each time a partner goes along with these compulsions, the anxiety eases only briefly, and the cycle grows stronger.” Over time, partners can feel worn out, resentful and alone, a state known as caregiver burnout. Affection and spontaneity are often the first casualties.
Alexander has seen the pattern often. “Usually, the partner silently suffers and adjusts to these conditions while living with someone who has OCD,” he says. “Eventually, however, patience wears thin and clashes happen.” Dr Krishna adds that the result can be misunderstandings, reduced intimacy and emotional distance.
Kids are watching
Anika has noticed. She asks why dad washes his hands so often, and why she must not touch the cupboard by the door. Dr Krishna says children may feel confused or anxious when they do not understand why certain routines or rules are necessary.
Then came the news the couple had longed for: Divya is now seven months pregnant with their second child. Instead of joy, the strain deepened. Dr Shefali Tyagi, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Sarjarpur, Bengaluru, says a husband’s OCD can add to the challenges of pregnancy. “OCD-related behaviours, emotional distress and difficulties in daily interactions may contribute to marital conflicts, increased stress for the pregnant woman and reduced opportunities for the couple to share the emotional bonding and excitement of welcoming their baby,” she says. Heightened stress can also disturb sleep and, in some cases, contribute to elevated blood pressure and gestational diabetes, and prolonged maternal stress has been linked to low birth weight. For Divya, who lies awake listening to Arun test the latch at midnight, these are not abstract warnings.
A shared problem
The turning point came at an antenatal check-up, when a worn-out Divya finally spoke about home. The couple were advised to see a psychiatrist, and Arun agreed.
“The first step in managing OCD is for the individual to realise and accept the condition,” says Alexander. “Couples need to openly discuss these issues and seek professional guidance to navigate daily life.” Dr Krishna agrees that OCD does not mean a couple cannot have a fulfilling relationship, provided partners avoid blame and recognise that it is not a habit or a choice. Dr Sarangi adds that couples who see OCD as a shared problem, rather than a personal flaw, can come out of it stronger.
Arun began exposure and response prevention (ERP), a form of cognitive behaviour therapy that teaches people to face their fears step by step without giving in to the urge to act on them. Dr Sai Kishore says that with adequate therapy and a supportive family, a person with OCD can learn to reduce obsessive thoughts and compulsions and approach everyday life with confidence. Dr Krishna notes that medication, when prescribed, can also help. “Crucially, the person with OCD has to be ready to face and expose themselves to the very situations they instinctively want to avoid,” Alexander says.
Divya’s role changed too. Instead of answering the ninth “Did you lock it?”, she learnt to say that she knew how frightening it felt, that she would not answer again, and that they could breathe together instead.