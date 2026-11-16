Fighting OCD: Family support and therapy play a critical role

Every morning, Arun Nair, 36, a software engineer at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, leaves home 15 minutes late. The gas knob has been checked, then checked again. The front door has been locked, tested and locked once more. His hands have been washed until they sting. In the hall, his wife Divya, 33, a primary school teacher, holds their five-year-old daughter Anika’s lunchbox and watches the clock. When they married nine years ago, his carefulness seemed endearing. Today it has a name. The couple is fictional, but the situation reflects a challenge faced by many families living with OCD.

“OCD is not a relationship problem, a personality trait, or a failure of character,” says Dr Sai Kishore L, associate consultant and clinical psychologist at Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru. “It is a mental health disorder that can impact your emotions, relationships, and the way your family functions.”

The condition rests on repeated, unwanted thoughts, called obsessions, and actions performed to ease the anxiety they cause, called compulsions, explains Dr Murali Krishna, visiting consultant, psychiatry & counselling services at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. For Arun, the fear is that a gas leak or an unlocked door will endanger his family. “While these actions may seem unusual to others, they can cause significant distress to the person experiencing them,” Dr Krishna says. Getting ready, cooking and travelling put together takes longer, and weekend outings to Kovalam are cancelled at the last minute.

At the office, Arun copes. Home is another matter, says Anson PD Alexander, a Thiruvananthapuram-based psychologist who runs the NGO Kanal Innovation. “You cannot maintain those same boundaries with a spouse, parents, or children. At home, they get irritated over a toothpaste tube losing its shape because it wasn’t squeezed from the bottom, hair strands on a towel, or even unattended notifications on their partner’s phone.” Divya recognises every item on that list.