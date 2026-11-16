OCD: Support, but don’t feed the anxiety cycle

Supporting a loved one with obsessive-compulsive disorder requires a delicate balance between offering genuine empathy and avoiding behaviours that accidentally feed the anxiety cycle. Dr Sharon Thomas, a specialty consultant psychiatrist in child and adolescent mental health services at Navigo Health and Social Care CIC in the UK, outlines clear boundaries for managing reassurance-seeking and maintaining healthy household routines. She also shares practical advice on initiating conversations about treatment and recognising the early warning signs of caregiver burnout so families can protect their own well-being in a conversation with Unnikrishnan S. Edited excerpts:

What specific actions should a family member take when a person with OCD asks for reassurance?

When a person with OCD seeks reassurance, family members should be supportive without providing direct reassurance. Helpful responses include: “I can see you’re feeling anxious.” “That sounds like an OCD worry.” “What would your therapist encourage you to do?” Reassurance may provide short-term relief, but it reinforces the OCD cycle. The person learns to rely on external confirmation to manage anxiety, leading to repeated reassurance-seeking whenever doubt returns. In effect, reassurance becomes a compulsion. Exposure and response prevention (ERP), the gold-standard psychological treatment for OCD, aims to break this cycle by helping individuals tolerate uncertainty without seeking reassurance.

What are the clear boundaries between offering healthy emotional support and engaging in enabling behaviours?

Healthy emotional support involves validating distress while avoiding participation in compulsions. Examples include: Listening with empathy, encouraging engagement with treatment, praising effort and progress and promoting healthy coping strategies such as mindfulness and relaxation. Accommodation or enabling behaviours include: Repeated reassurance, participating in checking or cleaning rituals, changing family routines and completing the person’s task to prevent OCD-related anxiety. A useful principle is: support the person, not the OCD. Validate emotions while avoiding behaviours that reinforce compulsions.

How can a family to maintain a calm environment without accommodating OCD symptoms?

Families should maintain predictable routines and household expectations based on practical needs rather than OCD demands. Helpful approaches include: Keeping regular meal, sleep and family activity schedules, maintaining normal standards of cleanliness and organisation, ordinary use of shared spaces and household items, and setting consistent expectations for responsibilities and chores.