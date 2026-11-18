NEW DELHI: The centre is planning to expand the range of treatments reserved for public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), with the number of Health Benefit Packages proposed to increase from the existing 23 to 112, sources in the National Health Authority (NHA) said on Wednesday.

According to senior NHA officials, the proposed expansion primarily focuses on commonly occurring medical conditions and routine surgical procedures that can be effectively treated at government health facilities, particularly Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs).

"The move is aimed at achieving two key objectives: bringing commonly required healthcare services closer to beneficiaries, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and strengthening public hospitals through greater utilisation of existing infrastructure and additional financial resources," official sources said.

The NHA, which administers India's flagship public health assurance scheme, has identified 89 additional packages covering commonly required medical and surgical treatments, taking the proposed total to 112, sources said.

These include treatment for conditions such as severe anaemia, accelerated hypertension, acute bronchitis, diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections, renal colic, acute febrile illnesses and certain diabetes-related complications.

The proposed list also includes procedures such as hysterectomy, circumcision, biopsy, treatment of hydrocoele, haemorrhoids, cysts and lipomas, besides screening for diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

“Many of these treatments can be provided at public hospitals with the infrastructure, equipment and trained medical personnel already available,” the senior official said.

"The idea is to ensure that patients do not have to travel long distances for treatments that can be effectively provided at government hospitals closer to their homes. At the same time, greater utilisation of these facilities will help strengthen their infrastructure and improve the quality of services," the official added.

Sources said the NHA issued an office memorandum on October 13, inviting State Health Agencies to examine the proposed list and submit their suggestions by November 25.