Your face is shiny enough to reflect the afternoon sun, yet your cheeks feel tight, your makeup flakes, and your skin looks suspiciously dull. Winter can leave your skin feeling oily yet dehydrated at the same time. That’s because dry skin lacks natural oils, while dehydrated skin lacks water. Even oily skin can lose moisture during the colder months.

Think of the skin barrier as a brick wall, with skin cells serving as the bricks and lipids such as ceramides acting as the mortar. When the skin barrier weakens, it loses moisture more easily, leaving the skin feeling tight, rough or sensitive, even as it continues to produce oil. A 2023 study published in Skin Research and Technology found that exposure to heated indoor environments affected skin parameters, including roughness and redness, while a ceramide-containing cream offered benefits. Take Delhi-based event manager Sana Kapur, for instance, who has oily, acne-prone skin. She notices that, come winter, her forehead and nose become increasingly greasy, while her cheeks feel tight after cleansing. Her foundation settles into fine lines, and her usual exfoliating serum begins to sting. Her instinct is to reach for a stronger face wash, exfoliate more frequently and skip moisturiser. However, aggressive cleansing and excessive exfoliation can further irritate the skin and weaken its barrier.

Dermatologists advise against treating oiliness as a reason to abandon moisturisers. Mumbai-based dermatologist Anisha Mengle recommends adapting skincare routines to colder weather, including switching to richer creams and easing up on potentially irritating exfoliating acids when dryness becomes a problem. “Resist the urge to strip your skin into submission. If tightness, flaking, stinging or sudden sensitivity accompany the shine, your skin may need better hydration and barrier support, not more aggressive oil control,” she says.