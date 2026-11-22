When it comes to skincare, I am always a little cautious about products that promise to tackle pigmentation, dark spots and dullness. These are concerns that rarely disappear overnight, and I prefer formulations that work steadily without overwhelming the skin. Skinique’s Brightening Serum and Brightening Moisturizer make an interesting combination, bringing together a mix of active ingredients aimed at improving skin tone while keeping the skin hydrated. The Brightening Serum formulation is designed to address dark spots, uneven skin tone and dullness. What I particularly like about this combination is that it focuses on improving the overall appearance of the complexion rather than simply offering a temporary glow.

The serum is intended for all skin types, making it a fairly versatile addition to a skincare routine. However, pigmentation is a stubborn concern, so consistency and patience are essential rather than expecting dramatic results within a few applications.

The Brightening Moisturizer complements the serum rather well. It takes a slightly different approach by combining hydration and skin-barrier support with ingredients that help improve the appearance of pigmentation and uneven skin tone. While I appreciate the moisturising aspect, I would have liked a lighter formulation that could comfortably accommodate oilier skin types as well. Those with combination or oily skin may need to consider how it sits alongside other products in their routine. But both the products are worth considering.