A catheter that threads through an artery, or a filter that cleans a patient’s blood, is not a simple tool. Its design assumes a single journey. When such a device is cleaned and reused, a hospital trusts that invisible organisms have been removed and that delicate components still perform as intended. The DGHS directive of October 2026 says that trust has been misplaced too often.
The order bans the reuse and reprocessing of single-use devices in public and private hospitals alike, naming risks of hospital-acquired infections, device failure and the absence of informed consent. It also flags billing abuse, where patients pay full price for equipment that has already served someone else. For the clinicians who guard hospitals against infection, the safety argument is the heart of the matter.
Why cleaning is not enough
Dr Bibhudutta Rautaraya, consultant microbiologist and director of infection control at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, is unambiguous. A shortage of single-use devices should never be solved by reusing disposable equipment. Cleaning and sterilisation, he says, may not reliably eliminate all microorganisms, particularly when a device was never designed for repeated use. Narrow lumens, coated surfaces and moulded joints can hide contamination that no routine process can confirm as gone.
A ban is only as good as the monitoring behind it. Dr Rautaraya recommends that hospitals track healthcare-associated infections and review culture reports and antibiotic sensitivity patterns, measuring rates against procedures performed or patient-days so comparisons mean something. Audits should cover sterilisation practices, biomedical waste disposal, procurement and inventory records, and any instance of single-use device reuse should be documented and examined for links with infections.
When shelves run empty
The hardest test comes when supplies run out. Dr Rautaraya says hospitals should keep minimum stock levels based on patient load and emergency needs, with infection control teams working alongside procurement to spot shortages early. If a device is unavailable, non-emergency procedures may have to be postponed; urgent cases can use approved alternatives or reusable devices designed for repeated use and validated for cleaning and sterilisation. Patient safety, he says, must take priority over convenience or cost.
Dr B S Ajaikumar, founder and chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), takes a similarly firm line, while acknowledging a nuance. Certain devices may be reprocessed by the manufacturer, provided every prescribed regulatory, technical and safety requirement is met. But single-use devices should not be reused without explicit evaluation and authorisation from the manufacturer and necessary regulatory clearances.
Transparency and accountability
The directive also targets a quieter wrong: patients being charged the price of a new device for a reprocessed one. Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant in cardiovascular and aortic surgery at Apollo Hospital, says this misuse has been noted and must be tackled through transparent and accountable billing, with institutions and individual practitioners answerable for malpractice. Where reuse is scientifically proven valid and authorised, he says, the patient should be charged proportionally, not in full. Honest billing is part of safety: a patient who is not told a device was reused cannot give informed consent.
Even those pressing for flexibility accept the same principle. Dr Prathap Kumar N of the Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Kollam, says patient safety must remain paramount and any proposal for reuse must rest on scientific evidence, validated sterilisation, functional testing and strict regulatory oversight. He calls for wider consultation among specialists, infection-control experts and regulators, much as cardiologists at the CSI Kerala conference sought a review under validated protocols rather than a return to informal practice.