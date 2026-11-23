A catheter that threads through an artery, or a filter that cleans a patient’s blood, is not a simple tool. Its design assumes a single journey. When such a device is cleaned and reused, a hospital trusts that invisible organisms have been removed and that delicate components still perform as intended. The DGHS directive of October 2026 says that trust has been misplaced too often.

The order bans the reuse and reprocessing of single-use devices in public and private hospitals alike, naming risks of hospital-acquired infections, device failure and the absence of informed consent. It also flags billing abuse, where patients pay full price for equipment that has already served someone else. For the clinicians who guard hospitals against infection, the safety argument is the heart of the matter.

Why cleaning is not enough

Dr Bibhudutta Rautaraya, consultant microbiologist and director of infection control at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, is unambiguous. A shortage of single-use devices should never be solved by reusing disposable equipment. Cleaning and sterilisation, he says, may not reliably eliminate all microorganisms, particularly when a device was never designed for repeated use. Narrow lumens, coated surfaces and moulded joints can hide contamination that no routine process can confirm as gone.

A ban is only as good as the monitoring behind it. Dr Rautaraya recommends that hospitals track healthcare-associated infections and review culture reports and antibiotic sensitivity patterns, measuring rates against procedures performed or patient-days so comparisons mean something. Audits should cover sterilisation practices, biomedical waste disposal, procurement and inventory records, and any instance of single-use device reuse should be documented and examined for links with infections.