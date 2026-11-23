For years, the arithmetic of a dialysis unit in India rested on a quiet compromise. A dialyser and bloodline set, made to be thrown away after one session, were cleaned, tested and used again, five times, sometimes eight. It kept treatment within reach of families who could not afford anything else. Last month, that compromise was declared illegal.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed all states and union territories to strictly enforce a ban on the reuse and reprocessing of single-use medical devices across public and private hospitals. The order covers cardiac catheters, angioplasty guidewires, dialysis filters, specialised surgical instruments and disposable syringes. It cites hospital-acquired infections, device failure, absence of informed consent and the practice of billing patients full price for recycled items. The intent is hard to fault. The bill, however, is landing on those least able to pay it.
Dialysis session arithmetic
Dr Kavitha Gone, senior consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, says the directive reshapes the operational economics of dialysis centres overnight. A dialyser costing between ₹800 and ₹1,500, and a bloodline set priced at ₹300 to ₹500, were earlier spread across five to eight sessions for the same patient. Strict one-time use multiplies procurement five- to eight-fold. Centres do save on chemical sterilants, rinsing water and the technicians who run reprocessing, but she says those savings do not come close to offsetting the cost of fresh consumables at every session. Biomedical waste rises too, because of the sheer volume of plastic.
For centres bound by fixed government insurance tariffs or run on charitable models, the squeeze is acute. Administrators, Dr Gone notes, must either renegotiate bulk supplier contracts or pass the extra cost on to patients, and the second option erodes affordability.
Dr Saumil Gaur, senior consultant paediatric nephrologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru, makes a similar point from the paediatric side. Eliminating reprocessing removes its own expenses, but multiplies procurement and disposal costs, so cost efficiency per session falls sharply. Better infection control and clearance outcomes are real gains, yet clinics must either absorb losses on consumables or hand them to patients.
What it means for households
The numbers for a patient are stark. A person with end-stage kidney disease typically needs about 12 sessions a month. Dr Gone says that under reprocessing, per-session consumable spending hovered around ₹150 to ₹250. Under the new mandate, a self-paying patient must buy new consumables costing roughly ₹1,100 to ₹2,000 each time, raising monthly out-of-pocket expenditure by ₹10,000 to ₹18,000.
Dr Gaur’s estimates run in the same range. Amortising a ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 dialyser and bloodline set over five to eight uses kept the cost near ₹200 to ₹350 a session. Single use adds ₹1,000 to ₹1,800 per session, or ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 and more a month, on top of private session charges of ₹1,800 to ₹3,500. The uninsured, he warns, risk dangerous dropouts from treatment.
The consequences travel beyond the dialysis chair. Dr Gaur says such financial strain pushes low-income families towards children leaving school, poorer diets and, at times into the clutches of loan sharks. Dr Gone adds that without swift upward revision of Ayushman Bharat and state reimbursement packages, or subsidised domestic disposables, patients may cut on weekly dialysis frequency. The medical outcome of that is fluid overload, uraemic complications and higher mortality.
Cath lab dilemma
The pressure is not confined to nephrology. Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant in cardiovascular and aortic surgery at Apollo Hospital, argues that regulated recycling of certain equipment in India was historically practised within the limits of safety because of the need for affordability. Patients want world-class technology, but it comes at a price, and making some devices strictly single-use raises the cost of treatment significantly. Doctors and hospitals, he says, often reused devices to keep advanced care accessible.
He expects some procedures to become costlier, given the larger share of single-use devices in the total cost. His preferred answer is clarity: regulations that weigh safety and affordability together, specify the maximum number of reuses for particular devices, and show how a device’s cost is to be divided across the approved uses.
That view found an echo at the annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Kerala Chapter, where cardiologists called for a review of the restrictions. They asked whether selected catheters, guidewires and other equipment could be safely reprocessed under scientifically validated protocols, to make advanced angioplasty more affordable without compromising safety.
Dr Prathap Kumar N, CMD and chief interventional cardiologist of the Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Kollam, says regulated reuse of selected interventional devices, wherever proven safe, could cut costs and extend modern cardiac care to a wider population. He is careful to add that India does need single-use devices for patient safety, but that today’s economics of angioplasty make universal adoption difficult unless device prices, procurement and reimbursement change.
Dr Gone points to a longer-term fix that lies beyond reimbursement tables – sustained investment in research, biotechnology and domestic manufacture of dialysers, blood tubings and even dialysis machines that would let patients receive the best possible treatment at an affordable cost. Until that happens, the ban sits between two goods that are hard to reconcile: the safety of a device used once and the survival of a patient who can no longer afford it.