For years, the arithmetic of a dialysis unit in India rested on a quiet compromise. A dialyser and bloodline set, made to be thrown away after one session, were cleaned, tested and used again, five times, sometimes eight. It kept treatment within reach of families who could not afford anything else. Last month, that compromise was declared illegal.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed all states and union territories to strictly enforce a ban on the reuse and reprocessing of single-use medical devices across public and private hospitals. The order covers cardiac catheters, angioplasty guidewires, dialysis filters, specialised surgical instruments and disposable syringes. It cites hospital-acquired infections, device failure, absence of informed consent and the practice of billing patients full price for recycled items. The intent is hard to fault. The bill, however, is landing on those least able to pay it.

Dialysis session arithmetic

Dr Kavitha Gone, senior consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, says the directive reshapes the operational economics of dialysis centres overnight. A dialyser costing between ₹800 and ₹1,500, and a bloodline set priced at ₹300 to ₹500, were earlier spread across five to eight sessions for the same patient. Strict one-time use multiplies procurement five- to eight-fold. Centres do save on chemical sterilants, rinsing water and the technicians who run reprocessing, but she says those savings do not come close to offsetting the cost of fresh consumables at every session. Biomedical waste rises too, because of the sheer volume of plastic.

For centres bound by fixed government insurance tariffs or run on charitable models, the squeeze is acute. Administrators, Dr Gone notes, must either renegotiate bulk supplier contracts or pass the extra cost on to patients, and the second option erodes affordability.