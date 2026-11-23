NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday congratulated India on administering over 10 million doses of the HPV vaccine to 14-year-old girls in less than nine months.

Describing it as a significant milestone in the efforts to prevent cervical cancer, the WHO said the "achievement reflects the collective commitment of the Government, health workers, communities, parents and partners to protect girls from cervical cancer and ensure that every girl has access to the protection offered by HPV vaccination."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also described it as "a significant milestone in our journey towards preventive healthcare."

"Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them. I commend all the stakeholders whose efforts have ensured this remarkable feat," he posted on X.

India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered to 14-year-old girls under its national vaccination campaign in less than nine months, covering nearly 87% of the identified annual target.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also lauded the achievement. "India’s achievement of administering over 1 crore doses of the HPV vaccine in less than 9 months is a significant milestone in the fight against cervical cancer. I appreciate the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State Governments and all healthcare professionals involved in the successful implementation of this nationwide campaign."

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this remarkable progress reflects the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare, protecting adolescent girls and building a healthier future for generations of women. A significant step towards a healthier India!,” he posted on X.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also took to X on India achieving the major milestone.

“Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to preventive healthcare. His vision and leadership continue to inspire us to achieve meaningful milestones, step by step, towards building a healthier and Viksit Bharat. The achievement of 1 crore HPV vaccine doses marks a significant step towards safeguarding India’s daughters against cervical cancer,” he said.

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring that this vital protection reaches every eligible girl across the country, advancing our collective resolve for a healthier and stronger India,” he added.

The WHO South-East Asia Region (WHO-SEARO) region also congratulated India.

“This achievement reflects the collective commitment of the Government, health workers, communities, parents and partners to protect girls from #cervicalcancer and ensure that every girl has access to the protection offered by #HPV vaccination,” it said.

The campaign, which was launched by the prime minister in February 2026, under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities.