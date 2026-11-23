The DGHS ban on reusing single-use medical devices has divided doctors over cost and patient safety. Dr R C Sreekumar, president of Vascular Society of India, and chairman and head of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at PRAN Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, tells Unnikrishnan S that selective, regulated reuse can keep treatment affordable without compromising safety. Edited excerpts:

How will the strict ban on reusing single-use devices increase out-of-pocket expenses for patients undergoing high-cost procedures like angioplasty or dialysis?

Fewer than 25% of our kidney failure patients get adequate dialysis, and fewer than 3% of heart patients get angioplasty on time with proper devices. It is mostly for financial reasons, so insisting on all-new devices will deprive even more people.

Even developed countries reuse items such as wires and catheters three or four times. That needs sterilisation, informed consent and attention to safety. If we deny reuse, treatment costs will rise two to three fold and most govt schemes will not survive. A no-reuse rule may work in big corporate hospitals, but not in government hospitals, in tier 2 and 3 cities or in rural areas. We’ll be denying treatment to the financially disadvantaged people.

Are you concerned that removing reprocessed, lower-cost options will push lower-income patients out of life-saving cardiovascular care?

Yes. A blanket ban will certainly raise costs. Agencies like ESI and ECHS already owe crores to major hospitals, and their expenses would at least double. Insurance premiums would rise too.

Most dialysis centres reuse tubings and catheters four to six times for the same patient, after washing and sterilising them. That keeps dialysis at ₹2,000–₹3,000 in tier 2, tier 3 and rural centres. With new devices every time, it would cross ₹6,000–₹7,000 and many patients would not get adequate dialysis. In angioplasty, wires, certain balloons and catheters can be reused, though stents and drug-eluting balloons cannot. All-new devices would make it at least 50% costlier.