NEW DELHI: More than 1 lakh people are waiting for organ transplants in India, and the number continues to rise, with a new patient added to the waiting list every 20 minutes.
The estimated annual demand for kidney transplants is between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh, while nearly 80,000 patients were on the kidney transplant waiting list as of November 5, said Dr Anil Kumar, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
Interacting with journalists at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Dr Kumar said 20,138 transplants had been performed in India as of November 5, making it the third-highest in the world. He pointed out that many more lives could be saved, as demand far outstripped supply, leaving a large number of patients without access to transplants.
“Every 20 minutes, a patient gets added to the waiting list for transplant in the NOTTO registry. The waiting list is very long. In India, compared with global figures, living donation is more than deceased donation. In 2025, only 1,235 deceased donations were made. This is a minuscule figure,” he said.
India's organ donation rate stood at 0.87 per million population in 2025. Spain had the highest deceased organ donation rate globally, with 50 donors per million population (pmp) that year. The US recorded more than 40 donors per million, while Australia had 25-30.
While kidney donations are in particularly high demand, India also needs an estimated 50,000 liver and heart organs. More than 24,000 patients were waiting for liver transplants, while 1,931 were awaiting heart transplants as of November 5. A total of 1,05,437 patients were on the country's organ transplant waiting list as of November 5, he said.
More than 14,000 kidney transplants had been performed by November 5, while 5,154 liver transplants had taken place during the same period.
Dr Kumar said the main reasons for low deceased organ donation were the lack of systems in hospitals and doctors not taking the initiative.
“In India, living donation is high as compared to globally. Indian people are attached to their families, so living donation is high as opposed to deceased donation,” he said.
Tamil Nadu ranked first among states in 2025, with 266 deceased organ donations. Telangana followed with 205, while Karnataka recorded 198, Maharashtra 154, Gujarat 152 and Andhra Pradesh 93.
Dr Kumar said Delhi-NCR recorded just 33 deceased donors last year but conducted the highest number of organ transplants, at 4,564. Tamil Nadu followed with 2,796 transplants, while Maharashtra recorded 2,136, Telangana 1,523, Kerala 1,489 and Gujarat 1,379.
Of the 20,138 organ transplants performed in 2025, 82 per cent, or 16,612, were from living donors, while only 18 per cent, or 3,526, were from deceased donors.
India ranks third globally in the number of organ transplants performed. The US, with 49,920 transplants, and China, with 25,800, rank first and second, respectively.
The top health official said deceased organ donation was essential, as living donation alone could not meet the huge demand.
“Certain organs cannot be taken from living persons,” he said.
He added that India recorded 1.73 lakh deaths due to road traffic accidents in 2023, besides lakhs of deaths due to stroke. “Yet, deceased donors remain critically low nationwide.”
Dr Kumar said several myths prevented people from coming forward to pledge their organs for donation.
“People think that if they donate an organ, they may be born without that organ in the next birth. But they don’t realise that all organs get destroyed during last rites and hold no significance even if you believe in reincarnation,” he said.
Another common myth was that organ donation would disfigure the body or affect funeral rites, said Dr Kumar, and added: “Organ retrieval is done respectfully, preserving appearance. Funeral rites are also not affected.”
He also said there was no cost to donors or their families for organ or tissue donation and that anyone could become a donor.
Another common misconception was that doctors would not try to save the life of someone who had pledged to donate their organs. “Remember, your life comes first. Doctors will always prioritise saving your life.”
Dr Kumar agreed that more women in India donated organs than men.
In 2025, 5.9 lakh people in India made Aadhaar-verified pledges to donate their organs. One deceased donor can save up to eight lives and help improve the quality of life of many more people.