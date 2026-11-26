NEW DELHI: More than 1 lakh people are waiting for organ transplants in India, and the number continues to rise, with a new patient added to the waiting list every 20 minutes.

The estimated annual demand for kidney transplants is between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh, while nearly 80,000 patients were on the kidney transplant waiting list as of November 5, said Dr Anil Kumar, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Interacting with journalists at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Dr Kumar said 20,138 transplants had been performed in India as of November 5, making it the third-highest in the world. He pointed out that many more lives could be saved, as demand far outstripped supply, leaving a large number of patients without access to transplants.

“Every 20 minutes, a patient gets added to the waiting list for transplant in the NOTTO registry. The waiting list is very long. In India, compared with global figures, living donation is more than deceased donation. In 2025, only 1,235 deceased donations were made. This is a minuscule figure,” he said.

India's organ donation rate stood at 0.87 per million population in 2025. Spain had the highest deceased organ donation rate globally, with 50 donors per million population (pmp) that year. The US recorded more than 40 donors per million, while Australia had 25-30.

While kidney donations are in particularly high demand, India also needs an estimated 50,000 liver and heart organs. More than 24,000 patients were waiting for liver transplants, while 1,931 were awaiting heart transplants as of November 5. A total of 1,05,437 patients were on the country's organ transplant waiting list as of November 5, he said.

More than 14,000 kidney transplants had been performed by November 5, while 5,154 liver transplants had taken place during the same period.