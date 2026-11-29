Your grandmother swore by a clove of garlic as a fix for everything from a stubborn cold to an upset stomach. Today, wellness enthusiasts are swallowing it in capsule form, hoping to reduce cholesterol, tame inflammation, boost immunity, and perhaps even add a few years to their lives. Garlic supplements, particularly odourless capsules, and aged garlic extracts, are having a moment as consumers increasingly look towards natural, food-derived solutions for preventive health. According to Research and Markets’ January 2026 report, the global garlic supplements market was valued at an estimated $1.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.08 billion in 2026.
But is garlic really the wellness powerhouse its new-age packaging suggests? And how much of its reputation is backed by science?
Cholesterol: A little help for the heart?
l Certain garlic formulations, particularly aged garlic extract, may modestly lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and blood pressure
l A 2025 meta-analysis in Phytotherapy Research, covering 19 randomised controlled trials, found an average reduction of 2.49 mmHg in systolic blood pressure and 4.41 mg/dL in LDL cholesterol
l However, these improvements are relatively small and cannot match the benefits of prescribed cholesterol medication, exercise and sustained lifestyle changes
The reality: Garlic may complement cardiovascular care, but it cannot replace statins or prescribed blood pressure medication
Inflammation: How much is proven?
l Allicin and other sulphur compounds have demonstrated antimicrobial and antioxidant properties in laboratory studies
l Preliminary research suggests garlic may influence inflammatory pathways and oxidative stress, both associated with chronic disease
l However, laboratory findings do not automatically translate into meaningful benefits in humans
The reality: Garlic has promising biological properties, but there is insufficient clinical evidence to call it a proven anti-inflammatory treatment or immunity booster
Can it slow ageing?
l Garlic’s antioxidant properties have attracted attention in the growing longevity and preventive wellness market
l Researchers are exploring whether its bioactive compounds can help counter oxidative stress and inflammation, both associated with ageing
l However, there is no convincing clinical evidence that garlic supplements extend human lifespan or slow biological ageing
The reality:Longevity claims are still speculative. Garlic is no anti-ageing miracle
Potential side effects
l Garlic can affect platelet function and increase bleeding risk, particularly when combined with anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs such as warfarin, aspirin and clopidogrel
l Other possible side effects include bruising, gastrointestinal irritation and dizziness, particularly when combined with blood pressure medication
l Those scheduled for surgery or dental procedures should inform their doctors about supplement use
l Supplement potency and composition can also vary between brands
The reality: Garlic supplements are biologically active products, not harmless wellness accessories. Medical advice is particularly important for those on regular medication
Busting the garlic myths
l Garlic supplements can replace cholesterol medication. Their effects are modest and cannot substitute for prescribed treatment
l Odourless garlic is ineffective. Smell is not a reliable indicator of potency; the formulation and active compounds matter more
l Garlic detoxifies the body. There is no convincing evidence that it flushes toxins. The liver and kidneys perform the body's natural detoxification functions
l More garlic means better results. Higher doses can increase side effects, including digestive discomfort and bleeding risk
l Natural means harmless. Garlic supplements can interact with prescription medication, particularly blood thinners