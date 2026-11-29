Your grandmother swore by a clove of garlic as a fix for everything from a stubborn cold to an upset stomach. Today, wellness enthusiasts are swallowing it in capsule form, hoping to reduce cholesterol, tame inflammation, boost immunity, and perhaps even add a few years to their lives. Garlic supplements, particularly odourless capsules, and aged garlic extracts, are having a moment as consumers increasingly look towards natural, food-derived solutions for preventive health. According to Research and Markets’ January 2026 report, the global garlic supplements market was valued at an estimated $1.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.08 billion in 2026.

But is garlic really the wellness powerhouse its new-age packaging suggests? And how much of its reputation is backed by science?

Cholesterol: A little help for the heart?

l Certain garlic formulations, particularly aged garlic extract, may modestly lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and blood pressure

l A 2025 meta-analysis in Phytotherapy Research, covering 19 randomised controlled trials, found an average reduction of 2.49 mmHg in systolic blood pressure and 4.41 mg/dL in LDL cholesterol

l However, these improvements are relatively small and cannot match the benefits of prescribed cholesterol medication, exercise and sustained lifestyle changes

The reality: Garlic may complement cardiovascular care, but it cannot replace statins or prescribed blood pressure medication

Inflammation: How much is proven?

l Allicin and other sulphur compounds have demonstrated antimicrobial and antioxidant properties in laboratory studies

l Preliminary research suggests garlic may influence inflammatory pathways and oxidative stress, both associated with chronic disease

l However, laboratory findings do not automatically translate into meaningful benefits in humans

The reality: Garlic has promising biological properties, but there is insufficient clinical evidence to call it a proven anti-inflammatory treatment or immunity booster