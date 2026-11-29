After 15 years of working with people with IBS, I’ve learnt that it is rarely just a gut problem. The gut is part of a complex network involving the nervous system, immune system, gut bacteria, liver and gut lining, all of which influence how we experience digestive health.

IBS is a syndrome rather than a disease, characterised by abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea, without one identifiable cause. Despite normal test results, its effects shape a person’s eating habits, social life, travel and everyday routine.

When Tests Don’t Tell What’s Wrong

Regular scans and blood tests do not rule out IBS, which is a functional condition, but other disorders such as coeliac disease, IBD, SIBO and endometriosis must first be considered. IBS is best understood through a biopsychosocial lens, where gut biology, psychological health and everyday life all influence symptoms.

It’s Never Just About the Body

Once other conditions are ruled out, we can treat IBS for what it is: a biopsychosocial condition. There’s biology (gut bacteria, food), psychology (stress, trauma, anxiety) and your social world (pace of life, relationships, pressure). It’s about how your gut reacts to everything happening in your life, not just what you eat.

Gut-Brain Connection

Your gut and brain communicate constantly through the gut-brain axis, a two-way network involving the vagus nerve and gut microbiome. In IBS, this communication can become disrupted, making the gut more sensitive to pain. This is known as visceral hypersensitivity, where even ordinary gas can cause discomfort.

Stress may not cause IBS, but it can intensify symptoms. The body's fight-or-flight response can disrupt digestion, leading to cramps, bloating, constipation or diarrhoea. Emotional stress and unresolved experiences may also play a role, which is why managing IBS often requires looking beyond diet itself. Gut discomfort can affect mood and mental clarity, while stress can disrupt vagal signalling and digestive function.

Maybe it isn’t last night’s toast. Maybe it’s the argument from three months ago, still sitting in your system undigested or repressed emotions from childhood. If your diet is spot on, ask yourself: what am I still carrying? Your gut reads every emotion you refuse to process.

Probiotic Puzzle

‘Luke, which probiotic should I take?’ People don’t like my answer: there isn’t one. In some people with IBS, the gut lining becomes less selective, while low-level immune activity makes gut nerves more sensitive. Gut bacteria and genetic factors also vary, which is why there is no single probiotic or treatment that works for everyone. A holistic approach looks at the whole person, including sleep, diet, medication, infections, stress and emotional health. Alongside prescribed treatment, lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms: identify food triggers, eat slowly, include soluble fibre, stay hydrated, walk regularly, practise breathing exercises and get seven to nine hours of sleep.

Be Patient

Stay consistent, and you may begin noticing improvements within three to six weeks, though deeper issues can take longer. Seek appropriate medical and emotional support, be patient with your body and learn to recognise its signals.