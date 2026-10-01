Most hair-fall routines fail before they even start, experts explain why

Most people start fixing their hair the same way: a new shampoo, a weekly oil massage, maybe a biotin supplement thrown in for good measure. But this approach is backwards, because not all hair fall is the same, and treating the wrong kind wastes months without results.
Hair fall is also no longer something people associate only with ageing. Experts say they are seeing it show up much earlier, and the longer it goes unaddressed without a proper diagnosis, the harder it becomes to manage.
We spoke to two dermatologists about how to actually build a hair-health routine, starting with figuring out what kind of hair fall you have, before reaching for a single bottle.
Diagnose before you treat
Most hair routines fail before they start, because they skip diagnosis and go straight to product. "Every hair-fall routine opens the same way: 'wash gently, oil weekly, eat protein.' None of it works if you don't know what kind of hair fall you're dealing with," explains Dr. Sushmita Ture, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), Dermatologist, Man Matters.
According to her, one pattern stands out that most guides get wrong, hair fall is not a 40s problem in India anymore. "A large share of the men we see under 25 report hair fall, and by the time they are actively tracking it, many are already at a more advanced stage," she says.
A routine built for the wrong condition wastes months. "Hair fall is not a diagnosis," says Dr. Mikki Singh, Board-Certified Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Bodycraft Clinics. "At least five common conditions look alike to the patient, and each needs a different routine, including telogen effluvium, androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata, traction alopecia and seborrheic dermatitis,” he explains.
"When a patient tells me their hair started falling 'suddenly,' my first question is: what happened three months ago," he says. Hair follicles that are shocked into the resting phase, he says, don't shed immediately, they let go roughly two to four months later.
"In India, the classic triggers I see are dengue, typhoid, COVID, a crash diet before a wedding, childbirth, major surgery, and severe exam or job stress," he explains, adding that this type of shedding usually settles on its own within six months once the trigger is gone.
"Androgenetic (pattern) hair loss, telogen effluvium, nutritional deficiency, and scalp conditions like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis all present as 'hair fall' but need completely different routines," Dr. Ture says. According to her, your first priority isn't a product list, it's ruling out which of these it actually is.
Fix the scalp before the hair
"Hair health starts at the follicle, not the strand," Dr. Ture says. "Over-washing strips natural oils and triggers more shedding; under-washing lets sebum and product buildup clog follicles," she explains. The real rule: wash based on scalp oiliness, not a fixed weekly schedule.
Dr. Singh agrees on the point of washing. "Many people still believe that frequent washing causes hair fall, it doesn't," he says. "The hair you see in the drain was already shed and waiting to come out," he explains. "In humid cities, in the monsoon, and for anyone who wears a helmet daily, washing every alternate day is perfectly healthy," Dr. Singh adds.
Stimulate the scalp, don’t injure it
Tools like a derma roller and a scalp massager work on the same principle, Dr. Ture explains: "controlled micro-stimulation improves blood flow to the follicle and, in the derma roller's case, improves absorption of topical activities like minoxidil applied afterward." The caveat that most guides skip is that derma roller should always be sanitised and when put on an inflamed or infected scalp does more harm than good.
Get the right tests, not random supplements
"With my patients, I find internal causes far more often than people expect," Dr. Singh says. "The tests I most commonly order include serum ferritin, vitamin D, vitamin B12, thyroid function and a complete blood count," he explains.
Biotin and other micronutrient supplements help when you actually have a deficiency. They won't fix pattern hair loss on their own.
Dr. Singh says that "biotin supplements are hugely popular for hair, but outside of genuine deficiency, there is little evidence they help." "High-dose biotin can interfere with certain laboratory tests, including thyroid tests, and give falsely abnormal results," he cautions.
The truth about oiling
"Coconut oil in particular has good research behind it for protecting the hair shaft," Dr. Singh says. "It penetrates the hair and reduces the protein loss that happens during washing, which helps reduce breakage," he explains. "However, oil does not reach the hair follicle in any meaningful way, and it does not grow hair or reverse pattern baldness," Dr. Singh adds.
Protect hair from tension
Traction alopecia is common and preventable. "I see it from tight school plaits, sleek high buns for work, hair tied tightly under turbans and patkas, heavy hair extensions for weddings, and even daily helmet use pulling on the hairline," he explains, adding that in the early stage it is reversible if the tension stops. After years it can become permanent scarring.
Treat pattern loss honestly
"For pattern hair loss, topical minoxidil has decades of evidence behind it," Dr. Singh says. "Results take patience, and stopping reverses them. You need four to six months before judging results," he explains.
Nutrition and life show up in your hair
"Many vegetarian diets in India are low in protein, heavy on rice and roti with small portions of dal," Dr. Singh says, adding that hair is made of protein, and crash diets are one of the most common causes of shedding I see, especially before weddings.
Know when it’s not a "routine" problem anymore
"Sudden patchy loss, scalp itching or inflammation, or shedding that spikes within weeks are signs to see a dermatologist, not add another serum," Dr. Ture says. "This is where a lot of people delay, by the time they consult, they're further along than they realise," she adds.
Whether it's a stress-triggered shed, a genetic pattern, or early thinning, the message from both dermatologists is the same. Skip the guesswork and start with a diagnosis. The right routine depends entirely on knowing which kind of hair fall you are actually dealing with, and the earlier that's figured out, the easier it is to manage.