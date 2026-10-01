Most hair-fall routines fail before they even start, experts explain why

Most people start fixing their hair the same way: a new shampoo, a weekly oil massage, maybe a biotin supplement thrown in for good measure. But this approach is backwards, because not all hair fall is the same, and treating the wrong kind wastes months without results.

Hair fall is also no longer something people associate only with ageing. Experts say they are seeing it show up much earlier, and the longer it goes unaddressed without a proper diagnosis, the harder it becomes to manage.

We spoke to two dermatologists about how to actually build a hair-health routine, starting with figuring out what kind of hair fall you have, before reaching for a single bottle.