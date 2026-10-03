Breast cancer awareness month: Small steps toward staying breast aware

October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, a reminder that breast health doesn't have to be something women think about only when something feels wrong. Awareness of one's own body is one of the simplest and most effective tools available.

For many women, breast health only becomes a priority after a scare, a lump found by accident, or a diagnosis in someone close to them. Doctors say this reactive approach often means changes go unnoticed for longer than they should, when a simple habit of paying attention could catch something early.