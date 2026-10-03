Breast cancer awareness month: Small steps toward staying breast aware

October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, a reminder that breast health doesn't have to be something women think about only when something feels wrong. Awareness of one's own body is one of the simplest and most effective tools available.
For many women, breast health only becomes a priority after a scare, a lump found by accident, or a diagnosis in someone close to them. Doctors say this reactive approach often means changes go unnoticed for longer than they should, when a simple habit of paying attention could catch something early.
We spoke to experts about what breast awareness actually looks like in daily life, which changes are worth paying attention to, and why self-checks are not a substitute for proper screening.
Know what is normal for you
One of the first steps is to know what is normal for you. "Breast health should not become a concern only when a woman notices a lump or experiences a symptom," says Dr. Karishma Kirti, Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. "Breast cancer awareness month is a good reminder that staying aware of your breasts and paying attention to changes can become a simple part of everyday health," she adds.
“Women can regularly look at and feel their breasts and become familiar with their usual size, shape and texture," Dr. Kirti advises.
"Awareness about one's own body makes it easy to detect any abnormalities," says Dr. Kanmani Govindrao Telkar, Consultant - Breast Oncology & Reconstructive Surgeon, Sparsh Hospital, Bangalore. "A woman can be aware of any changes in her breast size or appearance. This includes a new lump, change in the colour of the skin of the breast, a change in the nipple or a discharge from the nipple," she explains.
Pay attention to changes
"Any new or unusual change, such as a lump, skin dimpling, nipple inversion, unusual discharge or a persistent change in the breast, should be discussed with a doctor," Dr. Kirti says. "Most breast changes are not cancerous, but they should not be ignored," she adds.
"There are several reasons which may cause these changes," Dr. Telkar says. "But some of them should be noted if they occur persistently or unusually," she cautions, adding that some of the symptoms to watch out for include a lump on or under the breasts, dimpled or pucker skin, change in the nipples, and nipple discharge," she adds.
Lifestyle habits that support breast health
Regular physical activity is another important habit. "A brisk walk, cycling, swimming, dancing or strength training can help maintain a healthy weight and support overall hormonal and metabolic health," Dr. Kirti explains. "You do not need an elaborate workout; consistency matters more," Dr. Kirti adds.
According to her, a balanced diet also supports overall breast health. "Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and adequate protein in everyday meals," Dr. Kirti advises, adding that limiting highly processed foods and excess sugar can also contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.
Reducing or avoiding alcohol can also be an important preventive step. "Women should also be mindful of alcohol consumption, as alcohol intake is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer," Dr. Kirti says.
Follow age-appropriate screening
"Most importantly, do not rely only on self-checks," Dr. Kirti cautions, saying that breast awareness and clinical screening serve different purposes. "Depending on age, family history and individual risk factors, a doctor may recommend clinical examination, mammography or additional testing," Dr. Kirti says. "Women with a strong family history or inherited genetic risk may need an earlier or personalised screening plan," she adds.
Dr. Telkar says that based on the age of the woman and her other personal risk factors, a physician can advise a clinical exam or a screening test like a mammogram.
Don't let fear delay a check-up
"The easiest way for a woman to do that would be to visit her physician if something seems unusual," Dr. Telkar says. "Timely evaluation can provide answers regarding the reasons behind the change, and in case it is needed, help diagnose and treat the problem," she explains.
The message is simple. Breast awareness is not about living in fear, it is about knowing your body, recognising changes early and seeking medical advice when something feels different.